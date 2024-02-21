A9 Dualling: Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon invited to explain delays at Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A9 Dualling: Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon invited to explain delays at Holyrood

The two former first ministers are being asked to appear in parliament as part of a probe into the long-overdue dualling project.

By Andy Philip
The two former leaders could appear in Holyrood again. Image: PA.
The two former leaders could appear in Holyrood again. Image: PA.

Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond are being asked to explain what happened behind the scenes when they were in power over the long-overdue A9 dualling promise.

The two former leaders were invited by MSPs probing the decision making dating back to 2011.

Mr Salmond had announced the bold promise to upgrade the route between Inverness and Perth as far back as 2008 at a special meeting in the Highland capital, but it has dragged on and faced multiple delays and set-backs.

Cost warning

The P&J revealed last month that the former SNP boss made the promise on the same day as his finance chief, John Swinney, was privately warning about complex engineering and high costs.

In December, campaigners united in disbelief at yet another revised timetable which suggests it will not be finished until 2035 at the earliest.

Campaigner Laura Hansler. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

MSPs are now working through a petition lodged by Kincraig resident Laura Hansler who promises to push the government all the way to completion.

Jackson Carlaw, the MSP leading the probe on the petitions committee, said: “The Committee through this inquiry has gathered a wide range of evidence on issues surrounding the dualling of the A9 and our work on this topic has aimed to bring clarity around the timescales for completion into the public domain.

“However, despite the many pages of evidence we have received to date, a number of questions around the governance of this project remain.

“We have received evidence from current and previous cabinet secretaries, but it is increasingly clear to the committee that in order to get answers about budget, roles, responsibilities and project management we need to speak to those who were at the top of the Scottish Government.

“We have today agreed to invite Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon MSP to give evidence to our Committee so we can get answers for the many people affected, including the petitioner Laura Hansler.”

Conversation