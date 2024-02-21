A9 Dualling: Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon invited to explain delays at Holyrood

Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond are being asked to explain what happened behind the scenes when they were in power over the long-overdue A9 dualling promise.

The two former leaders were invited by MSPs probing the decision making dating back to 2011.

Mr Salmond had announced the bold promise to upgrade the route between Inverness and Perth as far back as 2008 at a special meeting in the Highland capital, but it has dragged on and faced multiple delays and set-backs.

Cost warning

The P&J revealed last month that the former SNP boss made the promise on the same day as his finance chief, John Swinney, was privately warning about complex engineering and high costs.

In December, campaigners united in disbelief at yet another revised timetable which suggests it will not be finished until 2035 at the earliest.

MSPs are now working through a petition lodged by Kincraig resident Laura Hansler who promises to push the government all the way to completion.

Jackson Carlaw, the MSP leading the probe on the petitions committee, said: “The Committee through this inquiry has gathered a wide range of evidence on issues surrounding the dualling of the A9 and our work on this topic has aimed to bring clarity around the timescales for completion into the public domain.

“However, despite the many pages of evidence we have received to date, a number of questions around the governance of this project remain.

“We have received evidence from current and previous cabinet secretaries, but it is increasingly clear to the committee that in order to get answers about budget, roles, responsibilities and project management we need to speak to those who were at the top of the Scottish Government.

“We have today agreed to invite Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon MSP to give evidence to our Committee so we can get answers for the many people affected, including the petitioner Laura Hansler.”