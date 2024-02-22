Aberdeen amateur football team who lost 51-0 claim FIRST point of the season with thrilling 3-3 draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Aberdeen amateur football team who lost 51-0 claim FIRST point of the season with thrilling 3-3 draw

St Machar Thistle manager says record defeat was blessing in disguise and saved the club from folding.

By Danny Law
Jubilant scenes in the St Machar Thistle dressing room after their 3-3 draw against Laurencekirk West End. Image: St Machar Thistle.
Jubilant scenes in the St Machar Thistle dressing room after their 3-3 draw against Laurencekirk West End. Image: St Machar Thistle.

An Aberdeen amateur football team who hit the headlines for a record defeat have claimed their first point of the season.

St Machar Thistle suffered a 51-0 loss against AC Mill Inn in the first round of the Scottish Amateur Cup in October in the worst result in the history of the national competition.

They had only eight players available for the match and ended up on the wrong end of a painful defeat but the club’s manager Cameron Ashwood says the loss proved to be a blessing in disguise.

The defeat attracted huge attention and Ashwood was soon inundated with players looking to join the squad and help the St Machar Thistle cause.

Results have vastly improved in recent weeks and on Wednesday night St Machar achieved a notable milestone by claiming their first point of the season.

Thistle drew 3-3 at Laurencekirk West End in Division Two East of the Aberdeenshire Amateur Football Association with Daniel Tong Santino (2) and Felix Cheyne on the scoresheet.

Ashwood said: “It was magical.

“It started off like every other game we’ve had when we went 1-0 down in about five minutes after some silly errors at the back.

“I was thinking ‘here we go again’.

“The game calmed down but they went 2-0 up in the 30th minute – and it was a really good goal.

“I was hoping we could get to half time just 2-0 down but then we scored a glancing header from a long throw into the box to make it 2-1.

“I was writing the score on our social media and as I was doing that we scored again when our winger Daniel smashed one in from 20 yards.

“It was 2-0 to 2-2 in a flash. The place was absolute pandemonium!

“I think they were rattled a wee bit and I’m sure they were then the ones happy to get to half time.

“The second half went from end to end so I don’t think either team could say they deserved to win.

“They went 3-2 up with another good goal in the 65th minute but we scored another goal from a long throw – their keeper made a save and our striker Felix had a tap-in.

“At 3-3 both teams were just pushing for a winner but we both had to take the point.

“It is our first point ever.”

The St Machar Thistle players at a recent training session before their 51-0 defeat by AC Mill Inn. Image: St Machar Thistle.

AC Mill Inn loss was blessing in disguise

The St Machar Thistle boss reckons the club may have folded had they not received so much coverage following their 51-0 loss against AC Mill Inn last year.

Ashwood, who is originally from Glasgow and studies psychology at Aberdeen University, said: “We now have 32 players in our pool of players – 28 of those saw the news of the 51-0 defeat and decided to come and play for the team.

“It’s a new squad but we are a really good team, we just need to gel.

“We had a couple of close results before this, losing 2-1 against Ellon and 3-2 in a cup game after extra time. We lost 2-0 the week before, so it’s no longer the thrashings we were getting at the start of the season.

“It was bound to come.

“I think the fact we have now drawn a game will help take the pressure off the boys and hopefully we can get that first win soon.

“It was a cracking result as Laurencekirk are no pushovers, they are doing well in the league.

“We were buzzing after the game. It was probably the biggest night ever for the club.”

St Machar Thistle manager Cameron Ashwood has transformed the fortunes of the Aberdeen amateur club.

On the coverage the club received after the 51-0 defeat, Ashwood added: “I was absolutely bewildered at times.

“It was my club and there were stories about it everywhere.

“We even had some YouTubers I love watching covering it.

“That 51-0 defeat has saved the club.

“If we had lost another game 26-0 for example, we wouldn’t have received any coverage.

“All the coverage saved the club as it has helped us get these new players.”

It would be quite a story if they were to claim that first win this weekend when they head to league leaders Monymusk, who beat St Machar 14-1 on the opening day of the season.

Ashwood added: “Before last night’s game they might have been thinking about how many they were going to score against us but hopefully we’ve given them something to think about.

“We still have 11 matches left this season so there is a long way to go but it’s great to get that first point.”

More from Scottish Football

Invergordon manager Gary Campbell, assistant Ali MacGregor and player/coach Shaun Kerr holding a trophy for the North Caledonian league win
North Caledonian League: Invergordon in pole position after beating Loch Ness
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.
Loch Ness win slashes deficit ahead of clash between North Caledonian League's top two
Fort William's Andrew Sneddon and Thurso's Stuart Sinclair compete for the ball.
North Caledonian League: Invergordon widen lead as Loch Ness are idle
Neil Gauld, centre, celebrates after scoring for Banks o' Dee against Fraserburgh. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Junior football: Colony Park boss hails 'incredible signing' as Neil Gauld joins on loan
Clachnacuddin coach Paul Maclennan. Image: Peter Paul.
North Caledonian League preview: Clachnacuddin 'A' gear up for tough Golspie test
Josh Race puts away the first goal for Loch Ness in their 5-2 win at Fort William. Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image
North Caledonian League: Five-star Loch Ness win but Invergordon taste first defeat
Glen Donald was on the scoresheet for Dyce. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Dyce set up cup meeting with Tayport as Culter go top of…
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.
Shane Carling says Loch Ness have set bar required for North Caledonian League title…
Dyce's Darren Reid on the ball with Stonehaven's Findlay Masson in pursuit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Quest Engineering Cup ties too close to call
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (right) celebrates with team mate Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
No winter break in Scottish football next season