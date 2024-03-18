Trial date set for Inverness policeman accused of rapes on Stornoway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trial date set for Inverness policeman accused of rapes on Stornoway

Cameron Ross, who has worked up to the rank of sergeant but is currently suspended by Police Scotland, is also charged with abusing a partner.

By Bryan Rutherford
The case called at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: Shutterstock
An Inverness police officer will go on trial in December after being accused of raping two women in the Western Isles around a decade ago.

Cameron Ross will be prosecuted at the High Court in Edinburgh, where he’ll appear in the dock to face a total of five charges involving three alleged victims.

It’s claimed that the 37-year-old assaulted and raped two women at separate addresses on Stornoway – one between August and October 2012 and the second in June 2014.

The policeman, who was most recently based at Burnett Road police station in the Highland capital, is currently suspended after working up to the rank of sergeant.

He’s also accused of engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of a partner and a third charge of threatening or abusive behaviour towards the same woman between October 2019 and June 2022.

Court papers reveal more details of the charges against Cameron Ross

The charges allege Ross threatened to kill her and “repeatedly brandish a knife at her and place a knife in her hands and incite her to stab” him.

Ross is also accused of attempting to pull her down a set of stairs while she was pregnant.

The fifth and last charge states that Ross attempted to pervert the course of justice alleging that, in June 2022, he attempted to “intimidate” the woman as a police officer was taking down her witness statement.

It’s also claimed that Ross did “threaten to make complaints against the attending police officers or otherwise damage their careers, all in an attempt to influence the investigation”.

The P&J exclusively revealed the police officer’s arrest earlier this year in January.

Suspended policeman Cameron Ross to go on trial in December this year

On Monday afternoon, during a preliminary hearing at the High Court in Glasgow before Lady Stacey, the judge scheduled the forthcoming six-day trial for December 3 later this year.

The accused denies all the charges against him and intends to lodge a special defence of consent regarding the rape allegations.

Ross, who’s originally from Nairn, was previously stationed in the Western Isles as a dog handler.

During his time policing in and around Stornoway, he worked alongside a sniffer dog called Ollie the Collie, the first UK police dog to be trained to detect drugs and firearms, as well as trace missing people.

Ross, of Appin Drive, Stratton, Inverness, first appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court in March 2023.

Ahead of December’s trial, a further preliminary hearing is due to take place on May 9.

