Ebike ‘graveyard’ spotted outside Altens unit after operator pulls out of Aberdeen rental scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Ebike ‘graveyard’ spotted outside Altens unit after operator pulls out of Aberdeen rental scheme

After it was confirmed that Big Issue Sharebike was pulling out of the scheme, more than 100 of the ebikes have been spotted outside a unit in Altens.

By Lauren Taylor
More than 100 ebikes are stacked up outside a unit in Altens after they were pulled from Aberdeen streets. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson
More than 100 ebikes are stacked up outside a unit in Altens after they were pulled from Aberdeen streets. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson

Rows and rows of ebikes have been spotted in a “graveyard” outside a unit in Altens following the news the rental scheme has been pulled from Aberdeen.

The Big Issue Ebikes started disappearing from many of their parking locations recently, with the app telling users there are ongoing “upgrades” being carried out.

But on Friday, Aberdeen City Council confirmed Big Issue Sharebikes’ intentions to pull out of the contract.

The ebikes, which all have unique names, have been parked-up outside the unit in Altens. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson

While the scheme’s future remains unclear, more than 100 of the red and white ebikes have been left sitting outside a unit in the Altens Industrial Estate.

The Press & Journal visited the unit just off Souter Head Road today and saw the rows of ebikes stacked outside.

It is unclear if the ebikes arrived at the unit in Altens this way, or if they are being stripped down. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson

Many of the ebikes were damaged, with some missing wheels, handlebars, or seats. Some of the ebikes were covered in a blue tarpaulin, while others lay scattered on the floor.

After knocking on the door, one man answered but could not give the P&J any answers about what was happening with the ebikes, or who to contact in the meantime.

Many of the red and white ebikes were missing wheels. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson

And so, it is not clear what will happen with the ebikes being stored outside the Altens unit.

What happened to Aberdeen’s Big Issue Ebikes?

The Big Issue Ebikes were launched in the Granite City in November 2022.

Although the initial roll-out was hindered by vandalism and the uptake was slow, it has attracted thousands of users since.

Big Issue e-bikes have been on the Aberdeen roads since late 2022. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
A man riding one of the ebikes on Union Street. Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

The initiative had 360 ebikes, with 200 in operation at 66 GPS-ringfenced parking spots around Aberdeen.

Just last November, the operations coordinator for the project told us there were around 10,000 people actively using the ebikes, and they had finally become “part of the city”.

Both the Big Issue and Sharebike have been approached for comment, however, attempts to contact the Big Issue Ebike team have resulted in emails and phone calls bouncing back.

The website homepage is also down.

An ebike on Holburn Street, across the road from the usual parking spot on Friday. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson
However, the app will not unlock the bikes. Picture shows a screenshot taken on Friday. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson

However, there may be hope for ebike fans yet.

The council spokesman told us: “Big Issue Sharebike informed council officers that it wished to pull out of the contract. However, we are working with them to engage a new private company to take over the contract.

“The council understands it was part of a decision made by Sharebike, a Norwegian-based company, to withdraw from the UK market, and not a reflection of the Aberdeen scheme which has been operating well.”

We have asked Aberdeen City Council for an update on the situation.

Readers blame vandalism and a ‘lack of use’ for Aberdeen ebike scheme being pulled

Many readers commented on our Facebook post to say they weren’t surprised the scheme was being pulled and pointed the blame at vandalism.

Neil Hetherington said: “Not surprised, the way people have been vandalising them.

“People just cannot respect anything made available to them.”

Damaged Big Issue ebikes
A number of the Big Issue eBikes were vandalised and smashed up in Duthie Park soon after the launch. Image: Fubar News

Paul Wood commented: “The amount I see broken or mistreated, it’s unreal the cost of repairs, I would pull out as well…”

Nicola Cable wrote: “I have seen quite a few of them damaged or lying randomly about.”

Meanwhile, Will Del Mar Massie described the Altens unit where the ebikes are stored as a “literal graveyard”.

However, Malcolm Greig believes the scheme was pulled because of a “lack of use”.

Lesley Morrison agreed: “Truly seldom seen used.”

But, others like Hannah McPherson commented that they had used the bikes and that the scheme will be missed if it is taken away.

Hannah wrote: “I stay in a heavy student area of Aberdeen and have seen them used loads. They were a brilliant idea and I’ve used them myself as they are cheaper and better than a taxi.”

Future unclear for Aberdeen ebike rental scheme as operator pulls out

More from Transport

The Aberdeen ebike hire scheme was rolled out in 2022. Image: Kieran Beattie/ DC Thomson.
Future unclear for Aberdeen ebike rental scheme as operator pulls out
2
I caught the x69 from Peterhead to Fraserburgh to see what the journey was really like. Images: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson
Has the new X69 bus improved journeys between Peterhead and Fraserburgh? I find out
Police are on the scene at the A9.
Man, 60, in 'critical' condition after A9 crash south of Aviemore
Collage of Keith Rollinson and flowers on Elgin bus station bench.
Union's 15 demands to improve safety after Elgin bus station death
We reveal how many wannabe-cabbies have sat the controversial street knowledge test since 2021. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen taxi crisis: How many potential drivers are failing controversial test to enter trade?
A delivery fan with D. R. MacLeod branding.
Western Isles MSP calls for 'public hearing' on company buyout after business owners report…
Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Residents and readers split over whether new £20 million train stations at Cove and…
Through traffic would be banned in Academy Street under the plans
Academy Street: Controversial Inverness traffic plan faces court challenge from shopping centre
Parking pay and display machine at staff Moray Council car park.
Revealed: The Elgin car park where you're most likely to get a fine
Could Cove and Newtonhill be getting their own train stations.
Could Cove and Newtonhill finally be getting their own train stations?

Conversation