Ebike ‘graveyard’ spotted outside Altens unit after operator pulls out of Aberdeen rental scheme

Rows and rows of ebikes have been spotted in a “graveyard” outside a unit in Altens following the news the rental scheme has been pulled from Aberdeen.

The Big Issue Ebikes started disappearing from many of their parking locations recently, with the app telling users there are ongoing “upgrades” being carried out.

But on Friday, Aberdeen City Council confirmed Big Issue Sharebikes’ intentions to pull out of the contract.

While the scheme’s future remains unclear, more than 100 of the red and white ebikes have been left sitting outside a unit in the Altens Industrial Estate.

The Press & Journal visited the unit just off Souter Head Road today and saw the rows of ebikes stacked outside.

Many of the ebikes were damaged, with some missing wheels, handlebars, or seats. Some of the ebikes were covered in a blue tarpaulin, while others lay scattered on the floor.

After knocking on the door, one man answered but could not give the P&J any answers about what was happening with the ebikes, or who to contact in the meantime.

And so, it is not clear what will happen with the ebikes being stored outside the Altens unit.

What happened to Aberdeen’s Big Issue Ebikes?

The Big Issue Ebikes were launched in the Granite City in November 2022.

Although the initial roll-out was hindered by vandalism and the uptake was slow, it has attracted thousands of users since.

The initiative had 360 ebikes, with 200 in operation at 66 GPS-ringfenced parking spots around Aberdeen.

Just last November, the operations coordinator for the project told us there were around 10,000 people actively using the ebikes, and they had finally become “part of the city”.

Both the Big Issue and Sharebike have been approached for comment, however, attempts to contact the Big Issue Ebike team have resulted in emails and phone calls bouncing back.

The website homepage is also down.

However, there may be hope for ebike fans yet.

The council spokesman told us: “Big Issue Sharebike informed council officers that it wished to pull out of the contract. However, we are working with them to engage a new private company to take over the contract.

“The council understands it was part of a decision made by Sharebike, a Norwegian-based company, to withdraw from the UK market, and not a reflection of the Aberdeen scheme which has been operating well.”

We have asked Aberdeen City Council for an update on the situation.

Readers blame vandalism and a ‘lack of use’ for Aberdeen ebike scheme being pulled

Many readers commented on our Facebook post to say they weren’t surprised the scheme was being pulled and pointed the blame at vandalism.

Neil Hetherington said: “Not surprised, the way people have been vandalising them.

“People just cannot respect anything made available to them.”

Paul Wood commented: “The amount I see broken or mistreated, it’s unreal the cost of repairs, I would pull out as well…”

Nicola Cable wrote: “I have seen quite a few of them damaged or lying randomly about.”

Meanwhile, Will Del Mar Massie described the Altens unit where the ebikes are stored as a “literal graveyard”.

However, Malcolm Greig believes the scheme was pulled because of a “lack of use”.

Lesley Morrison agreed: “Truly seldom seen used.”

But, others like Hannah McPherson commented that they had used the bikes and that the scheme will be missed if it is taken away.

Hannah wrote: “I stay in a heavy student area of Aberdeen and have seen them used loads. They were a brilliant idea and I’ve used them myself as they are cheaper and better than a taxi.”