Man who died in A832 crash named as Auchterarder grandfather Kenneth Gillon

The man who died in a crash on the A832 near Dundonnell has been named as Kenneth Gillon from Auchterarder.

Mr Gillon was a retired computer programmer, passionate golfer and keen supporter of Dundee United Football Club.

The 69-year-old’s family said he will be missed as a husband, father and “Papa” to his two granddaughters, Harriet and Hope.

Mr Gillon was one of five people involved in the two-car crash on the Gorstan to Gairloch Road on Wednesday August 31.

He was a passenger in one of the vehicles, which were a black Kia Sportage and a silver Kia Venga.

Casualties taken to hospital

Officers were called to reports of the crash near Dundonnell at around 11.30am and attended the scene along with teams from the fire and ambulance services.

A spokesman from the fire service said it helped extricate casualties from the vehicles.

The driver of the Kia Venga, a 63-year-old woman, and a passenger of the Kia Sportage, a 72-year-old woman, suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.

The driver of the Kia Sportage, a 77-year-old man, and a 75-year-old female passenger were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness by ambulance.

A section of the road was closed for more than seven hours while emergency services attended the scene.

Appeal for witnesses

Police are still working to establish the full circumstances surrounding last week’s crash.

They are urging anyone who was in the area at the time or may have dashcam footage to come forward.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Kenneth’s family and with the other people injured in this crash.

“Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and would appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward and speak to police.

“I would also ask if there are any motorists who have possible dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident to get in touch with officers.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1134 of Wednesday August 31.