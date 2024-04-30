ANALYSIS: Caley Thistle know early goal can pile pressure on relegation play-off spot rivals Queen’s Park

Caley Thistle can make Championship relegation rivals Queen’s Park feel the heat with an early goal on Friday.

The beauty of these final night endings to the Championship campaign is there can be twists and turns aplenty as goals go in around the grounds after the games kick off at 7.45pm.

Second-bottom Inverness – in the relegation play-off spot – must better eight-placed Queen’s Park’s result against Airdrie at Hampden when they go for the win at home against a safe Morton team.

As ICT tried to defeat Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park on Saturday, Queen’s raced into a 3-0 lead inside half an hour (and ultimately a 5-0 rout) at already relegated Arbroath.

The Inverness away support’s buoyant mood early on in Fife was quietened by the worsening news coming from Gayfield.

Better Queen’s result to stay safe

In Caley Thistle’s game, Kyle Benedictus goal for Dunfermline just before half-time was followed by a saved Billy Mckay penalty, and it was clear it was not going to be ICT’s day.

Though Aribim Pepple’s equaliser for Inverness saved them from a defeat, it meant they dropped one point behind the Spiders in the play-off berth.

The club who ultimately finish ninth are in line to face League One Montrose in the Championship play-off semis next Tuesday and Saturday.

Should Queen’s Park fail to beat fourth-placed promotion contenders Airdrie, a draw for ICT against Morton will be enough to keep them safe on goal difference

In Caley Thistle’s favour is the fact Airdrie, though they have already all-but-secured fourth, will be looking to end their impressive first term back in the second tier.

Next week, they will likely be battling it out with third-placed Partick Thistle for the right to face runners-up Raith Rovers, with a Premiership play-off final at stake after that.

Highly-rated Airdrie player/manager Rhys McCabe will be determined for his free-flowing team deliver a sixth win within 10 fixtures.

They beat Queen’s Park 2-1 at Hampden in December, while the two other meetings this term ended in draws.

ICT can ask big questions of Spiders

However, just like Queen’s grabbing control of their match at Arbroath was felt where Inverness were playing last weekend, the Highlanders can turn the tables on Friday.

If they can get their noses in front, the “live” table will move them above Queen’s Park.

Despite their five-star victory at the weekend, it was only the Spiders’ second win in 10 games overall.

ICT have three wins in their previous 10 fixtures – including their crucial 1-0 win at Hampden on April 13.

Without that Cammy Harper wonder strike, ICT would already be certain for the play-offs.

The ultimate destiny is not in their hands this week – but they can ask big questions, firstly of Morton, then of Queen’s Park.

Get set for a night of tension.