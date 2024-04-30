ANALYSIS: Caley Thistle know early goal can pile pressure on relegation play-off spot rivals Queen’s Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

ANALYSIS: Caley Thistle know early goal can pile pressure on relegation play-off spot rivals Queen’s Park

Inverness must better Queen's Park's result against Airdrie when Morton visit the Highlands on Friday night.

Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson.
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson celebrates his side's 2-0 win at Morton in March. Can they defeat their Greenock opponents again on Friday and avoid the relegation play-offs? Image: SNS
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Caley Thistle can make Championship relegation rivals Queen’s Park feel the heat with an early goal on Friday.

The beauty of these final night endings to the Championship campaign is there can be twists and turns aplenty as goals go in around the grounds after the games kick off at 7.45pm.

Second-bottom Inverness – in the relegation play-off spot – must better eight-placed Queen’s Park’s result against Airdrie at Hampden when they go for the win at home against a safe Morton team.

As ICT tried to defeat Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park on Saturday, Queen’s raced into a 3-0 lead inside half an hour (and ultimately a 5-0 rout) at already relegated Arbroath.

The Inverness away support’s buoyant mood early on in Fife was quietened by the worsening news coming from Gayfield.

Better Queen’s result to stay safe

In Caley Thistle’s game, Kyle Benedictus goal for Dunfermline just before half-time was followed by a saved Billy Mckay penalty, and it was clear it was not going to be ICT’s day.

Though Aribim Pepple’s equaliser for Inverness saved them from a defeat, it meant they dropped one point behind the Spiders in the play-off berth.

The club who ultimately finish ninth are in line to face League One Montrose in the Championship play-off semis next Tuesday and Saturday.

Should Queen’s Park fail to beat fourth-placed promotion contenders Airdrie, a draw for ICT against Morton will be enough to keep them safe on goal difference

In Caley Thistle’s favour is the fact Airdrie, though they have already all-but-secured fourth, will be looking to end their impressive first term back in the second tier.

Next week, they will likely be battling it out with third-placed Partick Thistle for the right to face runners-up Raith Rovers, with a Premiership play-off final at stake after that.

Highly-rated Airdrie player/manager Rhys McCabe will be determined for his free-flowing team deliver a sixth win within 10 fixtures.

They beat Queen’s Park 2-1 at Hampden in December, while the two other meetings this term ended in draws.

ICT can ask big questions of Spiders

However, just like Queen’s grabbing control of their match at Arbroath was felt where Inverness were playing last weekend, the Highlanders can turn the tables on Friday.

If they can get their noses in front, the “live” table will move them above Queen’s Park.

Despite their five-star victory at the weekend, it was only the Spiders’ second win in 10 games overall.

ICT have three wins in their previous 10 fixtures – including their crucial 1-0 win at Hampden on April 13.

Without that Cammy Harper wonder strike, ICT would already be certain for the play-offs.

The ultimate destiny is not in their hands this week – but they can ask big questions, firstly of Morton, then of Queen’s Park.

Get set for a night of tension.

More from Caley Thistle

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Peter Leven has a big role to play at Aberdeen going forward
Billy Mckay saw his penalty saved by Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet.
Duncan Ferguson backs Caley Thistle's Billy Mckay after penalty miss
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson as the final whistle after Saturday's 1-1 draw at Dunfermline Athletic.
What Caley Thistle need to happen to avoid a relegation play-off against Montrose
Aribim Pepple nets his equaliser for Inverness at Dunfermline.
Aribim Pepple eyes survival after netting first Caley Thistle goal
Aribim Pepple celebrates his ICT leveller at Dunfermline. Image: Calum Chittleburgh/SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle 'looking at' relegation play-offs after 1-1 draw at Dunfermline
Sean McAllister, who is on loan from Everton at Caley Thistle until the end of the season.
Sean McAllister kept watching brief on Caley Thistle during rehab at Everton
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason and the players applaud the crowd after a Scottish Cup match against Rangers.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason reflects on season ahead of final game
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Duncan Ferguson will fight to keep Caley Thistle in the Championship
ICTFC, who are on their way to the final
Analysis: Destiny in Caley Thistle's hands but expect it to finish with tense final…
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.
We fought for everything - Duncan Ferguson praises Caley Thistle's battling qualities despite Raith…

Conversation