Recycling your Christmas tree: Where to get rid of your tree across the north and north-east

The festivities are over for another year and it’s time to start thinking about taking down the decorations.

Packing away tinsel is simple enough, but dealing with the Christmas tree can be more tricky.

If you’ve got a real tree, it’s important to recycle it properly.

For a two-meter tall real Christmas tree with no roots, the carbon footprint is around 16kg CO2 if it ends up in landfill.

This is because the tree decomposes and produces methane gas, which is 25 times more potent as a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide.

But whether you have a real or artificial tree, there are plenty of ways you can discard it properly while still being kind to the planet.

Recycling Christmas trees with roots intact…

If your Christmas tree came in a pot from the supplier, replant it in a larger pot with fresh compost and leave it in your garden to enjoy all year round.

Not only is this great for the environment, but next Christmas, your tree will be ready to bring inside and decorate all over again.

Recycling Christmas trees with roots removed…

Felled trees are unlikely to survive if you try to plant them, but they are recyclable and can be shredded into chippings which are then used in parks or woodland areas.

A few councils across the north and north-east offer a free Christmas tree collection service. The others will recycle it if it’s dropped off at the right place.

Check what you’re local authority is doing below.

Aberdeen City

Christmas trees will be collected kerbside between January 10 and 21. Put the trees out as part of your normal household brown bin collections and the council will take them away (free of charge) on your usual brown bin day.

Residents with communal bins should leave them beside those bins on those same dates.

You can also take old trees to household waste and recycling centres.

Aberdeenshire

Christmas trees can be disposed of in the green waste bins at any household recycling centre in Aberdeenshire. Residents will still need to make a booking prior to visiting one of the sites.

Argyll and Bute

Trees are to be taken to a recycling centre for composting.

Highlands

Real Christmas trees should be taken to the nearest household waste recycling centre where they will be recycled into compost.

Moray

Real Christmas trees can be left out alongside your brown bin from January 10. They will be uplifted regardless of whether you have a garden waste permit or not.

Na h-Eileanan Siar

Household waste centres across the Western Isles will be accepting Christmas trees for recycling in January.

Orkney

Unlike previous years, Orkney Islands Council will not be offering a kerbside collection service this year. Instead, residents should drop their trees at a recycling centre.

Shetland

Real Christmas trees should be taken to the nearest household waste recycling centre.

What do to with an artificial tree

Real Christmas trees are the most environmentally-friendly option, as opposed to artificial trees.

This is because fake trees are made from a combination of plastic materials which make them virtually impossible to recycle.

But if you decide that you no longer want your artificial tree, consider donating it to a charity shop instead of throwing it in the tip.

Unwanted trees in good condition will be accepted by local charity stores and means the tree doesn’t end up in landfill.