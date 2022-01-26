Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Environment

Gallery: Ellon treated to spectacular starling display at sunset

By Kieran Beattie
January 26, 2022, 11:47 am Updated: January 26, 2022, 12:11 pm
Starlings above Ellon in Aberdeenshire.
A starling murmuration photographed by Wullie Marr, just south of Ellon on January 24, 2022.

Hundreds of starlings have been photographed wheeling through the skies above Ellon in a spectacular sunset show.

The aerial acrobatics only lasted around 20 minutes, and were captured with incredible videos and photographs by the Press and Journal’s Wullie Marr.

Starlings above Ellon in Aberdeenshire.
When displaying, starlings group together and create startling, morphing shapes in the sky. Photograph by Wullie Marr, January 24, 2022.

Every year, starlings gather in their thousands in huge flocks all across the country and put on these stunning displays, called murmurations,

They typically do so just around sunset, which make for fantastically colourful backgrounds for photographers like Wullie.

Starlings above Ellon in Aberdeenshire.
With gorgeous sunsets at this time of year, starling murmurations provide an incredible opportunity for both amateur and professional photographers. Photograph by Wullie Marr, January 24, 2022.

He took these images on Monday, January 24, in the fields just south of Ellon.

Wullie said the display started at around 4.05pm, and lasted until around 4.25pm.

Starlings above Ellon in Aberdeenshire.
Scientists believe there are a number of reasons starlings behave this way, one reason is to confuse potential predators. Photograph by Wullie Marr, January 24, 2022.

However, displays are never guaranteed, and can last much longer, or be much shorter.

Wullie said he missed his first attempt at capturing the show in Ellon last week, as the display started much earlier at 3.50pm.

How Wullie captured these photographs near Ellon, in his own words

If you’re a photographer, amateur or professional, here are Wullie’s tips for photographing a murmuration in winter.

  • Be early to the chosen site as the birds don’t have regular hours.
  • If your murmuration site is in a dip, try and get yourself down to the level of the top of roosting site, in this case a small tree plantation. This was a mistake I made by staying to high, and as the flock swooped and dipped, I often lost them a bit against the dark foreground.
Murmurations can contain thousands and thousands of birds. Photograph by Wullie Marr, January 24, 2022.
  • Where possible, face south east (ish) With the winter sun being in a Southerly area for us in the north-east, keeping the murmuration area between you and the setting sun, will give you that extra bit of light for viewing, and or photographing the spectacle.
  • Taking pictures on a mobile phone may be a bit of a struggle given how quickly the shapes form then disappear, but mobile users could still set up their phone on a suitable tripod or suitable support and hopefully grab a lovely bit of video.
  • As for DSLR users, the choices are stand back with a longer lens and watch the whole show through your viewfinder or else you WILL miss some amazing shapes. I know I did. Or get in close where possible with a medium tele zoom and a wide lens for some frame filling shots and exaggerated wide perspectives with the murmuration above you.

Time is running out to see starling murmurations

A single starling up close. Photo by Doreen Maclennan.

If you’re wanting to see a starling murmuration for yourself, time is running out this season.

The best time of year to see the displays is between December and January, and the behaviour peters out in February.

If you want the best chance to see a starling murmuration, click here to read our explainer on where and when is best.

