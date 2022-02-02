Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Environment

Stonehaven youngsters plan to grow bananas thanks to Men’s Shed

By Kieran Beattie
February 2, 2022, 11:47 am Updated: February 2, 2022, 1:56 pm
The shed was built using a great deal of recycled materials.
The shed was built using a great deal of recycled materials.

Stonehaven schoolchildren hope to grow bananas in a new solar-powered polytunnel built by the hard-working gents from the town’s Men’s Shed.

Volunteers from the Stonehaven Men’s Shed spent more than 200 hours building the new eco-friendly facility for the children of Mill O’ Forest Primary to help them learn about environmental issues and horticulture.

The polytunnel is entirely self-sufficient, as the “shedders” fitted it with a rainwater harvesting system to water the plants, and a solar-powered pump to get the water into holding tanks.

Pupils Mya Sinclair, 5, and Carter Mackie, 5, with Duncan Curister the organiser of the project from the Men’s Shed and Debbie Thomson President of Stonehaven Rotary who have helped toward funding.

They hope the project will help the children to think sustainably.

How does it work?

Because the polytunnel was constructed quite a distance away from a water source, the team decided it would be best to use a rain collection system to keep the plants growing inside well-watered.

The project’s rainwater storage.

Bill Allan from the Men’s Shed group said: “One of our shedders had the idea of thinking, well if it’s so far from the school and water supplies, why don’t we harvest rainwater?

“And so, with it being a domed structure eight metres long, we decided to put guttering on it and came up with the idea of using a solar pump to pump water from the storage barrels outside, through in to a holding tank inside for the watering system.

“So it’s all self-sufficient, it doesn’t need any external power, nothing at all.

“The kids have been in already, and they’re excited, talking about growing bananas and everything.

The project uses solar panel technology to power the water pumping system.

“This school is very active on the environmental front, they’ve got planters round the school and they do encourage the children.”

Using recycled materials to inspire the younger generation

Bill explained that Stonehaven’s Men’s Shed likes to use recycled materials as much as possible when working on projects like this.

For the Mill O’ Forest polytunnel, the volunteers used 70 recycled slabs, and even utilised the wood the polytunnel was delivered on, with the aim of letting nothing go to waste.

The shedders hope their good example will encourage children to appreciate the environmental benefits of recycling, instead of letting waste go to landfill.

The eco-friendly polytunnel for Mill O’ Forest Primary School, features a rainwater collection system, and a solar-powered water pump.

Bill continued: “In this particular case, the barrels are recycled, every piece of wood is recycled, and the pallet the polytunnel came on was used inside to make the shelves.

“It’s a really important thing for the shed, and it’s been great to see the teachers get right behind this and encourage the kids to care about environmental issues.”

Project will encourage kids to get into STEM subjects

Trish Marchant, the head teacher of the school, expressed her gratitude for the men putting “so much hard work” into the initiative.

She said: “All the extra parts, like the rainwater collection pumps, will help us to engage the children in learning about science, technology, engineering and maths as well as the environment and all of the benefits that come with outdoor learning.

Teachers hope the project will encourage youngsters to learn more about the science, technology, engineering and maths that went into building the polytunnel.

“The project team has gone above and beyond in putting this together and we can’t wait to get growing.”

Hard work for the shedders

Bill explained that Duncan Cursiter, a trustee at the shed, oversaw the project.

Duncan thanked the volunteers who helped, in particular shedders Davie Ross and Mike McInally, for their hard graft hauling heavy materials, like the polytunnel’s slabs, for the project.

The project was also assisted with financial support from the Rotary Club of Stonehaven, who helped pay for the solar-powered pump and a backup hose connection.

Duncan said: “At the height of the work, six pairs of shedders hand-shifted one tonne of sand, plus about one and a half tonnes of slabs in three hours.

“At the end of the day, we have all had great satisfaction in doing something useful for the community whilst assisting children to contribute towards a better environment.”

You may also like:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal