Aberdeen Low Emission Zone: Greens say plans aren’t ambitious enough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Environment

Aberdeen Low Emission Zone: Greens say plans aren’t ambitious enough

By Kieran Beattie
May 4, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 4, 2022, 12:11 pm
Green candidate Guy Ingerson says the low emission zone plans for Aberdeen are "unambitious".
Green candidate Guy Ingerson says the low emission zone plans for Aberdeen are "unambitious".

The Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire Greens have called for a review of Aberdeen’s low emission zone plans, arguing “if it’s not covering the most-polluted streets, it doesn’t make sense to have it”.

The city’s upcoming low emission zone (LEZ) is intended improve air quality for residents of Aberdeen.

The zone will have strict emissions criteria about what kinds of vehicles can enter, and anyone driving a non-permitted vehicle through it could face a fine.

Union Street in Aberdeen, which would lie within the planned low emission zone. Photograph by Kami Thomson, 27/01/22.

It is planned to cover all of Union Street, and extend from Union Grove in the west of the city centre, to Commerce Street in the east.

However, the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire Greens have dubbed the current plans “unambitious”, and in their manifesto said they want to seek a review of the proposals.

As we detailed in January, the plans for Aberdeen’s LEZ would not include some of the city’s worst-polluted streets, such as Anderson Drive and Wellington Road.

This map shows the full extent of the planned Low Emission Zone (LEZ) boundaries for Aberdeen, and the streets Friends of the Earth Scotland identified as the worst in the city for air pollution in red.

Should the zone be ‘split up into pockets’?

Guy Ingerson, Scottish Greens candidate for the George Street and Harbour ward, has argued that the LEZ plans should address parts of the city that are the worst for air pollution.

Green candidate Guy Ingerson speaking at a council election hustings. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Green candidate Guy Ingerson speaking at a council election hustings. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.

He said: “We think it’s unambitious because it doesn’t cover the main streets in Aberdeen which are the most heavily-polluted, and we think it’s really important that a LEZ actually tackles emissions and reduces them.

“We’ve always said it doesn’t have to be one continuous zone, it could be split up into pockets to tackle the worst areas.”

Busy traffic on Wellington Road. Photograph by Kami Thomson, 27/01/2022.

When asked if Wellington Road could be one of these “pockets”, Mr Ingerson said: “That is something we should definitely look at.”

He said that when it comes to implementation of the LEZ, “we need to look at this as a whole”.

He continued: “The thing is as well with LEZs is it doesn’t necessarily have to be a blanket, you could have it only active at certain times of the day, and not other times.

A designer’s impression of what Aberdeen City Centre’s planned low emission zone signs could look like.

“We have the technology and are more than capable of being able to implement this, we just need a bit of creativity and a bit of imagination.”

How have the LEZ plans changed over time?

The initial plans for the LEZ included the East North Street, Commerce Street and Wapping Street areas.

However, the Aberdeen low emission zone plans were reduced in scale following consultation.

On the new map, the LEZ boundaries in these areas have been scaled back.

Mr Ingerson continued: “At the moment, we’ve got a LEZ which seems to be essentially a tick-box exercise to satisfy the Scottish Government and get them off our back, when it should be a LEZ to actually lower emissions.

“And that’s where we have a bit of an issue, because we don’t think this current LEZ is actually going to achieve what it’s set out to do.”

He added: “It’s just a bit incoherent, because the whole purpose of a LEZ is to lower emissions, and if it’s not covering the most-polluted areas, it doesn’t make sense to have it.”

When is it starting, how much will fines be, and will my vehicle be banned?

You may also like to read:

More on north-east council elections

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]