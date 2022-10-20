Richard Wright: Calls for European Commission to tackle fertiliser issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Richard Wright: Calls for European Commission to tackle fertiliser issues

By Richard Wright
October 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Fertiliser use has dropped due to costs, leading to food security fears. Image: Shutterstock
Fertiliser use has dropped due to costs, leading to food security fears. Image: Shutterstock

The European Commission has committed itself to the publication of a road map to tackle the problems linked to fertiliser availability and price.

It claims high costs have already reduced use by up to 20% for some enterprises, meaning the effect on yields is already threatening food security.

Its road map will look at ways to make Europe less reliant on imported ingredients and encourage more precision farming techniques to maximise fertiliser efficiency.

A separate document, due to be published in the new year, will look at all the drivers of food security.

With an estimated 70% of European fertiliser production capacity halted because of high gas prices, this initiative has been welcomed by the farming and fertiliser industries.

However Fertiliser Europe, the industry trade body, says the issue is not the delivery of a green solution but the need for a long-term, viable way to reduce dependence on Russia for ingredients and gas.

Radical action needed

Meanwhile, supporters of radical action to protect bees have collected sufficient signatures to force the Commission to consider action.

The Europe Citizens’ Initiative means the Commission has to consider policy change, but does not necessarily have to implement it. The threshold for an initiative document is a million signatures from at least seven member states.

This example may have greater success than past initiatives because some of the thinking reflects the commission’s own policies.

There are calls to cut synthetic pesticides and restore biodiversity. Image: DC Thomson

The document calls on the European Commission to phase out all synthetic pesticides by 2035 to restore biodiversity. It also asks for new policies to support farmers through the transition. Brussels has until April 2023 to reply.

Elsewhere, finance and agriculture ministers from the G20 developed economies met in Washington to discuss food security.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) warned delegates that without radical action, today’s food access crisis could become a global food availability crisis, with only those with deep pockets able to avoid it.

Inevitably, solutions were seen in green and socially acceptable outcomes rather than any expansion of productive, technical agriculture.

