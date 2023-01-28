Nature Watch: Addicted to the natural riches of the coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Environment

Nature Watch: Addicted to the natural riches of the coast

By Keith Broomfield
January 28, 2023, 6:30 am Updated: January 28, 2023, 1:15 pm
Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Image: Keith Broomfield
Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Image: Keith Broomfield

There is something gloriously addictive about the coast, a meeting place between two different natural worlds and that narrow blurred bit in-between.

If I am absent from the coast for any length of time, a deep hankering engulfs my body like a thirst that needs quenching.

The sea is irresistible in every imaginable way, powerful and seductive like a magical siren call.

‘Spiritual home’ of Largo Bay

One of my favourite coastal haunts is Largo Bay in Fife, a broad sweep of sand and rock where wildlife abounds at every turn and the briny sea air invigorates the soul like a life-enhancing elixir.

I am continually drawn to Largo Bay, a spiritual home that leaves my mind buzzing with excitement on each visit.

It was high tide on my most recent sojourn, which provided the perfect opportunity to focus on the strandline and the numerous half-shells of molluscs that scattered the upper shore.

A selection of shells collected by Keith at Largo Bay. Image: Keith Broomfield

There was a broad mix of species, which I began to collect, popping each shell into my jacket pocket.

After a while, I laid each shell down onto the sand and examined my bounty.

It was a rich harvest, which included a razorshell, queen scallop, horse mussel, prickly cockle, otter shell, surf clams and tellins, and an ancient oyster shell.

Some of these molluscs – such as razorshell, prickly cockle, otter shell and surf clam – are mysterious denizens of our inshore waters, which live beneath the sand and mud and are seldom seen in their living form.

These shellfish feed by siphoning and filtering water to glean microscopic plankton.

Lower Largo. Image: Steve Brown/DCT Media

Filter feeding can be a hazardous business and the fleshy siphons that protrude above the sediment are often nipped-off by flatfish.

Happily, the cropped siphons can regenerate, although this takes time, during which period the shellfish must lose vigour by being unable to feed properly.

Threat of storms

One of the biggest threats facing inshore shellfish are storms.

In shallow seas, the surging forces caused by tumultuous gales are immense, which scour shellfish from their shelters in the soft substrate, causing huge mortalities.

On examining my shellfish collection, I looked with renewed interest at the half-shell of the queen scallop.

It was a beautiful creation, coloured in beige that verged on pink and engraved with radiating ribs.

A queen scallop Keith encountered when snorkelling. Image: Keith Broomfield

Cradling the shell in my hand brought back memories of discovering a living queen scallop last summer when snorkelling a few miles up the coast near Elie.

The upper and lower shell of this individual was half-open, through which I could discern numerous eyes on both the top and bottom mantles which sparkled like glistening beads.

Scallops swim and it is likely their eyes help to guide movement when swimming, as well as detect the approach of potential danger.

As I hovered above the queen scallop, it was a strange sensation to realise it was possibly watching my every movement.

This mollusc was a marvel of nature, intricate in design and perfect in form, and a marine treasure about which we still know little about.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Environment

Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Image: Keith Broomfield
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Image: Keith Broomfield
Carnie Woods replanted with 7,000 trees after Storm Arwen disaster
Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Image: Keith Broomfield
Aberdeen incinerator due to fire up next month
Inverness Airport Railway Station
Inverness Airport Railway Station: Your questions answered
Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Image: Keith Broomfield
Bird flu confirmed in Grantown-on-Spey as protection and surveillance zone put in place
Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Image: Keith Broomfield
Environment campaigners back Aberdeen low emission zone as worst-polluted streets revealed
Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Image: Keith Broomfield
Nature Watch: Bewitched by an enchanting Trossachs rainforest
Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Image: Keith Broomfield
Should islanders get free under 22s ferry travel?
Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Image: Keith Broomfield
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Image: Keith Broomfield
Elgin Biblical Garden to go even greener with eco-friendly equipment

Most Read

1
Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Image: Keith Broomfield
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Image: Keith Broomfield
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Image: Keith Broomfield
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Image: Keith Broomfield
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Image: Keith Broomfield
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Image: Keith Broomfield
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Image: Keith Broomfield
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Image: Keith Broomfield
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Image: Keith Broomfield
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Image: Keith Broomfield
Thainstone collective sale tops at £41,500
Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Image: Keith Broomfield
Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing 28-year-old woman last seen in Aberdeen on Monday
Billy Mckay wheels away after levelling for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers 2-2 Caley Thistle: The Verdict - Ratings, star man and talking points…
Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Image: Keith Broomfield
Malky Mackay reveals the motivational pitch he used in his efforts to get Ross…
Thurso naked man
Man, 24, charged with police assault following late-night 'naked rampage' in Thurso
Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Image: Keith Broomfield
'Embarrassed, humiliated and shell-shocked' - Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack feels he's let supporters down…
Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Image: Keith Broomfield
Ross County 3-0 Kilmarnock – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Image: Keith Broomfield
Time for Dave Cormack to look beyond Britain? We look at who might be…
Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Image: Keith Broomfield
'It's about time but the players have to take a lot of the blame'…
Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Image: Keith Broomfield
Banks o' Dee appoint Josh Winton and Paul Lawson as co-managers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented