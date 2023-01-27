Carnie Woods replanted with 7,000 trees after Storm Arwen disaster

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woodland which was devastated by Storm Arwen has been cleared and replanted thanks to a “huge effort” by just three people.

When Storm Arwen hit Scotland in late November 2021, it caused an unprecedented number of trees all across the country to be either blown down by its extreme windspeeds, or end up damaged beyond saving.

In Aberdeen alone, it is estimated that more than 15,000 trees were felled, causing travel chaos and power cuts.

One of the areas which was hit the worst was Carnie Woods, which is located in Westhill, Aberdeenshire, but is under the historic care of Aberdeen City Council.

Although there’s still a lot of work to do, the council has today marked a major milestone in helping local forests recover from Arwen, as it has replanted more than 7,000 trees at Carnie Woods.

How council is helping Carnie Woods recover from “devastating” Storm Arwen

At Carnie Woods, just three people working for the council have planted a total of 7,082 trees to help the woodland recover from Arwen.

A great deal of work to clear the woodlands of dead trees was also carried out, using equipment like diggers.

The new trees planted at Carnie are mostly native species, and the 7,082 total is made up of the following:

Norway spruce – 1,400

Scots pine – 1,400

European larch – 1,507

Gean – 800

Silver birch – 800

Rowan – 800

Hazel – 275

Oak – 100

The work is just one part of the council’s efforts to help woodlands to bounce back from Storm Arwen, and is being coordinated by the local authority’s arboriculture and countryside ranger teams.

Council co-leader Ian Yuill said: “Storm Arwen was a devastating storm which wreaked havoc across Aberdeen, damaging huge areas of woodlands, and blowing down trees which caused power cuts as well as damage to buildings.

“The effects of the storm will have long-lasting implications for the city’s woodlands — and some will never be the same again in our lifetimes.

“I want to thank the Council’s arboricultural team both for the vast amount of work they carried out at the time of the storm and for the huge removal and recovery effort since then.

“The work carried out at Carnie Woods has been a huge effort and I want to thank every single person involved.”

The council is also working hard to address the damage from Arwen at woodlands in the Hazlehead area, and around the Aberdeen Crematorium.

