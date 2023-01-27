Carnie Woods replanted with 7,000 trees after Storm Arwen disaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Environment

Carnie Woods replanted with 7,000 trees after Storm Arwen disaster

By Kieran Beattie
January 27, 2023, 4:59 pm Updated: January 27, 2023, 5:00 pm
More than 7,000 trees have been replanted at Carnie Woods, near Westhill, following the devastation of Storm Frank. Image: Aberdeen City Council
More than 7,000 trees have been replanted at Carnie Woods, near Westhill, following the devastation of Storm Frank. Image: Aberdeen City Council

A woodland which was devastated by Storm Arwen has been cleared and replanted thanks to a “huge effort” by just three people.

When Storm Arwen hit Scotland in late November 2021, it caused an unprecedented number of trees all across the country to be either blown down by its extreme windspeeds, or end up damaged beyond saving.

In Aberdeen alone, it is estimated that more than 15,000 trees were felled, causing travel chaos and power cuts.

One of the areas which was hit the worst was Carnie Woods, which is located in Westhill, Aberdeenshire, but is under the historic care of Aberdeen City Council.

Although there’s still a lot of work to do, the council has today marked a major milestone in helping local forests recover from Arwen, as it has replanted more than 7,000 trees at Carnie Woods.

How council is helping Carnie Woods recover from “devastating” Storm Arwen

Storm Arwen, and subsequent winter storms, resulted in huge numbers of trees across Scotland, including these pictured at Carnie Woods, being brought down in extreme winds. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

At Carnie Woods, just three people working for the council have planted a total of 7,082 trees to help the woodland recover from Arwen.

A great deal of work to clear the woodlands of dead trees was also carried out, using equipment like diggers.

The new trees planted at Carnie are mostly native species, and the 7,082 total is made up of the following:

  • Norway spruce – 1,400
  • Scots pine – 1,400
  • European larch – 1,507
  • Gean – 800
  • Silver birch – 800
  • Rowan – 800
  • Hazel – 275
  • Oak – 100

The work is just one part of the council’s efforts to help woodlands to bounce back from Storm Arwen, and is being coordinated by the local authority’s arboriculture and countryside ranger teams.

Council co-leader Ian Yuill said: “Storm Arwen was a devastating storm which wreaked havoc across Aberdeen, damaging huge areas of woodlands, and blowing down trees which caused power cuts as well as damage to buildings.

Most of the new trees planted at Carnie are native species. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

“The effects of the storm will have long-lasting implications for the city’s woodlands — and some will never be the same again in our lifetimes.

“I want to thank the Council’s arboricultural team both for the vast amount of work they carried out at the time of the storm and for the huge removal and recovery effort since then.

“The work carried out at Carnie Woods has been a huge effort and I want to thank every single person involved.”

The council is also working hard to address the damage from Arwen at woodlands in the Hazlehead area, and around the Aberdeen Crematorium.

More on Storm Arwen and its impact on trees in the north-east of Scotland:

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Environment

When it's fully operational, the Aberdeen incinerator will take non-recyclable waste from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray. But right now, this waste is being landfilled. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 04/01/2023.
Aberdeen incinerator due to fire up next month
Inverness Airport Railway Station
Inverness Airport Railway Station: Your questions answered
Cases of bird flu are rising. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Bird flu confirmed in Grantown-on-Spey as protection and surveillance zone put in place
Wellington road is just one of the streets in Aberdeen named by environment campaigners as one of the worst areas of the city for air pollution. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson, January 2023.
Environment campaigners back Aberdeen low emission zone as worst-polluted streets revealed
To go with story by Michael Alexander. Nature Watch Picture shows; A rich adornment of lichens cover a birch in the Trossachs. Trossachs. Supplied by Keith Broomfield Date; 07/01/2023
Nature Watch: Bewitched by an enchanting Trossachs rainforest
Campaigners from island communities say their young people should get free ferry travel, as they don't typically benefit as much as mainlanders do from the free under 22s bus travel scheme. Image: DC Thomson.
Should islanders get free under 22s ferry travel?
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
The Friends of the Elgin Biblical Garden group have secured £9,000 in government funding to pay for new eco-friendly equipment like leafblowers, lawnmowers, and more to replace their current fossil-fuelled appliances. Their chairman John Sherry is pictured within the gardens along with two classes of UHI Moray horticultural students. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin Biblical Garden to go even greener with eco-friendly equipment
Volunteers with the Dingwall Community Woodland group have planted the first of 7,000 trees planned to overlook the Highland town. Image: Forestry Scotland.
Volunteers plant first of 7,000 trees for Dingwall community woodland
The 20p Scottish recycling rule change coming this year will completely change how we view waste in Scotland, but there are still a lot of questions about the practicalities. Image: Shutterstock
Scotland's 20p bottle and can recycling rules: Five key questions
4

Most Read

1
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
2
CR0040849 Police incident in Inverurie- Port Elphinstone Picture Taken by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Man in court on imitation firearm charges after Inverurie armed police standoff
3
The crash occurred at around 12.25pm. Image: Google Maps.
Ambulance involved in three-vehicle crash on A9 near Aviemore
4
AFC bosses say 'nothing untoward' with late filing of paperwork. Image: PA.
Aberdeen FC bosses insist ‘nothing untoward’ in late filing of paperwork
5
anti-social behaviour
Four schoolboys charged following six-week crime spree in Caithness
6
Kevin Dalgleish last year standing outside the building that now houses Amuse. The restaurant has been honoured by the Michelin Guide. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen restaurant Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish bags coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
7
When it's fully operational, the Aberdeen incinerator will take non-recyclable waste from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray. But right now, this waste is being landfilled. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 04/01/2023.
Aberdeen incinerator due to fire up next month
8
Natasha Beattie and the ferret. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media / Facebook
Aberdeen toddler suffered 200 injuries in horror mauling by ferret
9
An entire school year group at Banff Academy will be taught from home following a detected case of Covid-19.
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools
10
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash

More from Press and Journal

Beauty Hill
Developers appeal to Scottish Government to back controversial 24-acre quarry near Newmachar
Fire at St Fergus. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Three fire crews tackling a blaze inside a farm building at St Fergus
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeenshire care home resident escaped twice from 'visibly dirty' service branded unsafe
Jen Beattie in Scotland colours. Image: SNS
Rachel Corsie: Close friend Jen Beattie signs off with Scottish women's football legacy guaranteed
Yvonne Crook (left) with full-time employee, Erin McCue and new ambassador Ben Thorburn. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Former enterprise chief joins tourism company as it plots future growth
Rowing star Dame Katherine Grainger became the country's most-decorated female Olympic athlete during the Rio Games
Big Interview: From The Killing to the clarinet, meet the real Dame Katherine Grainger
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle are proving their worth in chase for promotion
North Sea assets are earning their owners bumper profits.
News Agenda: The Westminster windfall tax has fuelled a furious reaction across the north…
The ice centre is hosting other events like boxing and a gin festival as well as ice sports to generate income
Boxing, gin festivals and gigs: How Inverness Ice Centre is combatting a monthly energy…
Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Gavin Price eager to strike up form on Elgin City's return to league duty

Editor's Picks

Most Commented