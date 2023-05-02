Council to consider controversial Fort Augustus wind farm plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council to consider controversial Fort Augustus wind farm plan

SSE's Cloiche wind farm would see 29 more turbines added beside the existing Stronelairg development.

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
Highland Council to discuss SSE's proposed cloiche wind farm in Fort Augustus. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Highland Council to discuss SSE's proposed cloiche wind farm in Fort Augustus. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

SSE is seeking planning permission for a new wind farm beside the existing Stronelairg in Fort Augustus.

If agreed, Cloiche wind farm would comprise 29 turbines with heights of up to 500 feet.

However, the planning application has divided opinion. Local community councils have expressed concern but stopped short of raising a formal objection.

But the Cairngorms National Park have objected, along with the John Muir Trust and Mountaineering Scotland.

As a Section 36 application, the final decision doesn’t rest with Highland Council. Ultimately, the fate of the development lies with Scottish ministers.

The application is on the agenda for south planning committee on May 3, but council planners have recommended that the council does not object.

Peatland concerns

SSE’s application is for a wind farm with installed capacity of 124.7 megawatts, along with seven borrow pits, 13 miles of new access tracks, nine watercourse crossings and a substation.

Cloiche wind farm would use much of the infrastructure from the neighbouring Stronelairg site and Glendoe hydro electric scheme.

SSE had originally planned on 36 turbines up to 575 feet tall, but amended the designs based on local feedback.

The proposed Cloiche wind farm would sit on open moorland, but SSE’s application includes 165 feet of micro-siting to avoid deep peatland.

The John Muir Trust has objected to the SSE Fort Augustus wind farm plan. Image: John Muir Trust

Nevertheless, the application has sparked concern from environmental groups. The John Muir Trust has objected based on the landscape and wild land impacts of the development. The trust also says offsite peatland restoration does not make up for the destruction of blanket bog.

The Cairngorms National Park and Mountaineering Scotland have objected too, saying the new wind farm would have a significant effect on the area’s special landscape qualities and tourism.

Council highlights green benefits

However, the three local community councils have not raised any objection. They are concerned about the visual impact but have asked for a community liaison group and transport management plan.

In its report for councillors, Highland Council planners accept there are visual impacts to the wind farm, but they don’t believe these are unacceptable. Instead, they say the wind farm will positively contribute towards the expansion of renewable energy.

South planning committee will decide tomorrow whether to go with officers’ advice, or raise a formal objection to the Scottish Government.

