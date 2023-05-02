Council to consider controversial Fort Augustus wind farm plan

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

SSE is seeking planning permission for a new wind farm beside the existing Stronelairg in Fort Augustus.

If agreed, Cloiche wind farm would comprise 29 turbines with heights of up to 500 feet.

However, the planning application has divided opinion. Local community councils have expressed concern but stopped short of raising a formal objection.

But the Cairngorms National Park have objected, along with the John Muir Trust and Mountaineering Scotland.

As a Section 36 application, the final decision doesn’t rest with Highland Council. Ultimately, the fate of the development lies with Scottish ministers.

The application is on the agenda for south planning committee on May 3, but council planners have recommended that the council does not object.

Peatland concerns

SSE’s application is for a wind farm with installed capacity of 124.7 megawatts, along with seven borrow pits, 13 miles of new access tracks, nine watercourse crossings and a substation.

Cloiche wind farm would use much of the infrastructure from the neighbouring Stronelairg site and Glendoe hydro electric scheme.

SSE had originally planned on 36 turbines up to 575 feet tall, but amended the designs based on local feedback.

The proposed Cloiche wind farm would sit on open moorland, but SSE’s application includes 165 feet of micro-siting to avoid deep peatland.

Nevertheless, the application has sparked concern from environmental groups. The John Muir Trust has objected based on the landscape and wild land impacts of the development. The trust also says offsite peatland restoration does not make up for the destruction of blanket bog.

The Cairngorms National Park and Mountaineering Scotland have objected too, saying the new wind farm would have a significant effect on the area’s special landscape qualities and tourism.

Council highlights green benefits

However, the three local community councils have not raised any objection. They are concerned about the visual impact but have asked for a community liaison group and transport management plan.

In its report for councillors, Highland Council planners accept there are visual impacts to the wind farm, but they don’t believe these are unacceptable. Instead, they say the wind farm will positively contribute towards the expansion of renewable energy.

South planning committee will decide tomorrow whether to go with officers’ advice, or raise a formal objection to the Scottish Government.

