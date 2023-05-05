Royal Dornoch golfers tee up more support for endangered wildcats

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Golfers are extending their support for the iconic wildcat at a crucial stage in saving the endangered species.

Royal Dornoch Golf Club members have supported the Saving Wildcats project for several years.

A club donation of £854 was made recently, bringing the total gifted to date to nearly £6,000.

Members have also agreed to continue supporting the initiative on an annual basis.

Highland tiger is a historic symbol

The wildcat, the historic crest of the Earls of Sutherland, forms part of the world famous Royal Dornoch coat of arms.

The ‘Highland tiger’ logo features on a range of exclusive member-only products. This includes golf attire, head covers and ties, with £5 from every sale going to Saving Wildcats.

The club has welcomed the imminent release into the wild of animals currently held at the Highland Wildlife Park.

The cats have moved to pre-release enclosures ahead of the release of 10 pairs of rare animals to a site in the Cairngorms National Park next month.

Club general manager Neil Hampton said: “Members from home and abroad have embraced the fundraiser.

“Nearly £6,000 has now been gifted. We are delighted that the ambitious project designed to restore this endangered species to the wilds of Scotland is edging ever closer.

“If around 20 wildcats can be reared and released to wilderness areas annually hopefully it will ensure these animals aren’t lost to Scotland forever.”

Dornoch wildcat support welcomed

The club’s support has been welcomed by RZSS ex-situ conservation manager David Barclay.

“We are incredibly grateful to Royal Dornoch for their ongoing support and commitment to restoring the Scottish wildcat population.

“Members at one of the most highly regarded links courses in the world are helping secure a future for the Highland tiger.”

Saving Wildcats is led by the RZSS in collaboration with other organisations.

It comes as new research by NatureScot shows there are not enough wildcats to maintain populations.

Recommendations to encourage the Scottish populations include reducing the threat of hybridisation. Other targets are improving habitats and cutting deaths from disease, persecution and road incidents.

