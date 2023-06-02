Vegan activists to host National Animal Rights Day event in Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Vegan activists to host National Animal Rights Day event in Aberdeen city centre

The Sunday event is intended to show the public the "results of society’s brutal treatment of animals".

By Cameron Roy
The Vegan Outreach Scotland activists recently appeared in Inverurie and will soon be coming to Aberdeen. Image: Rebecca Knowles and Chris Sumner.
The Vegan Outreach Scotland activists recently appeared in Inverurie and will soon be coming to Aberdeen. Image: Rebecca Knowles and Chris Sumner.

Vegan activists will be hosting a National Animal Rights Day event in Aberdeen city centre on Sunday.

The event has been organised by Vegan Outreach Scotland, and is intended to show the public first-hand the “results of society’s brutal treatment of animals”.

It will run from 12-4pm at St Nicholas Square.

The event will commemorate the billions of animals that are killed every year in the world, for food, fur, skins, laboratory tests, and entertainment.

Animal lovers in Aberdeen will be joined by thousands in 200 cities around the world to commemorate the 13th anniversary of the event.

What will happen at the National Animal Rights Day event in Aberdeen?

Organisers say the event will kick off with a “visually shocking display” at a public memorial ceremony.

Eulogies to the animals will be delivered along with the Declaration of Animal Rights which the public will be invited to sign to show their support for the rights of animals.

The protestors have previously taken pictures of cows on their way to slaughter to “bear witness” to them in their last moments. Image: Rebecca Knowles.

It has been signed by more than 20,000 people around the world so far.

Following the ceremony, the public will be invited to take the “3-Minute-Movie challenge” in exchange for a goodie bag full of vegan treats.

Who is behind the National Animal Rights Day event in Aberdeen?

As well as Vegan Outreach Scotland, the event has been organised in partnership with the non-profit Our Planet Theirs Too.

In April, Vegan Outreach Scotland activists protested outside an Inverurie slaughterhouse which was across the road from a primary school. 

This sparked concerns from one parent at the school who described their actions as being “pushy and intimidating”.

Watch the video the protestors made at the Inverurie event below.

Important for public to realise ‘egregious suffering’ of animals

Organiser Rebecca Knowles said: “I think it’s important for the public to realise the egregious suffering they are supporting when they buy animal products.

Organiser Rebecca Knowles is a campaigner against the meat and dairy industry. Image: Rebecca Knowles.

“Food, clothing, cosmetics, entertainment – we use and abuse animals for our pleasure and convenience.

“By exposing the torment and misery that goes on behind closed doors, we hope to help people make the connection and choose to end their participation in these vile industries.”

For more information on how to get involved in the event, follow the Facebook page.

