Vegan activists to host National Animal Rights Day event in Aberdeen city centre

Vegan activists will be hosting a National Animal Rights Day event in Aberdeen city centre on Sunday.

The event has been organised by Vegan Outreach Scotland, and is intended to show the public first-hand the “results of society’s brutal treatment of animals”.

It will run from 12-4pm at St Nicholas Square.

The event will commemorate the billions of animals that are killed every year in the world, for food, fur, skins, laboratory tests, and entertainment.

Animal lovers in Aberdeen will be joined by thousands in 200 cities around the world to commemorate the 13th anniversary of the event.

What will happen at the National Animal Rights Day event in Aberdeen?

Organisers say the event will kick off with a “visually shocking display” at a public memorial ceremony.

Eulogies to the animals will be delivered along with the Declaration of Animal Rights which the public will be invited to sign to show their support for the rights of animals.

It has been signed by more than 20,000 people around the world so far.

Following the ceremony, the public will be invited to take the “3-Minute-Movie challenge” in exchange for a goodie bag full of vegan treats.

Who is behind the National Animal Rights Day event in Aberdeen?

As well as Vegan Outreach Scotland, the event has been organised in partnership with the non-profit Our Planet Theirs Too.

In April, Vegan Outreach Scotland activists protested outside an Inverurie slaughterhouse which was across the road from a primary school.

This sparked concerns from one parent at the school who described their actions as being “pushy and intimidating”.

Watch the video the protestors made at the Inverurie event below.

Important for public to realise ‘egregious suffering’ of animals

Organiser Rebecca Knowles said: “I think it’s important for the public to realise the egregious suffering they are supporting when they buy animal products.

“Food, clothing, cosmetics, entertainment – we use and abuse animals for our pleasure and convenience.

“By exposing the torment and misery that goes on behind closed doors, we hope to help people make the connection and choose to end their participation in these vile industries.”

For more information on how to get involved in the event, follow the Facebook page.