Experts warn SSEN substation and pylon plans threaten ‘prime’ Mearns farming land

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Experts warn SSEN substation and pylon plans threaten ‘prime’ Mearns farming land

Rural and energy advisers from Galbraith have said the proposals will damage the prime agricultural land.

By Cameron Roy
Head of energy at Galbraith Mike Reid said the plans will damage the prime farmland. Image: Galbraith/ Darrell Benns.
Head of energy at Galbraith Mike Reid said the plans will damage the prime farmland. Image: Galbraith/ Darrell Benns.

Substation and pylon plans put forward by SSEN will threaten crops in key Mearns farming areas, according to experts.

Rural and energy advisers from the chartered surveying firm Galbraith have condemned the proposals and said they will damage “prime agricultural land”.

The plans involve building a 188ft pylon line between Kintore, Fiddes, and Tealing.

It will run through some of Scotland’s best agricultural land in the Mearns and will include building two of the largest substations in the UK.

But residents say the tranquil Mearns countryside will be ruined by the plans and have formed the Save Our Mearns group.

They argue it will ruin the unspoiled countryside, which was made famous by Lewis Grassic Gibbon’s book Sunset Song.

SSEN’s proposals for east coast infrastructure. Image: SSEN.

How will Mearns farmers be affected by the proposals?

Experts at Galbraith say the plans will “impede” the efficient use of large machinery typically used on farmland.

Tom Stewart, a partner at the property consultancy, said: “A scheme of this nature introduces a significant threat to future cropping of potatoes and oilseed rape – key crops in this area.

“Construction traffic introduces a significant biosecurity threat of spreading diseases such as eelworm and potato cyst nematode (PCN) the length of the route.

The area where a substation is planned to will run from the turbine on the left all the way to the brown field on the right. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

“PCN already costs Scottish agriculture over £25m a year and threatens food security in the developed and developing world.”

Mr Stewart also warned that cropping fields with pylons is also much more difficult and will push up production costs for farmers.

Residents have been informed by SSEN that they will receive no compensation for the loss of any property value.

John and Shona Alexander, whose families have been farming in the area for more than 60 years, have even said they have been threatened with the compulsory purchase of their farm if they refuse to sell.

John and Shona Alexander believe the proposals will cause the generational farm to be destroyed. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Why was this area of the Mearns chosen by SSEN?

SSEN insist the proposals are necessary to enable the connection of renewable energy and to fight against climate change.

The area was chosen to avoid the geographical mountainous terrain to the west and to minimise closeness to towns and villages.

The company said they also had to factor in airport-restricted zones and the A90 and A92 trunk roads.

The substation at Fiddes will be 120 acres, the same size as the Blackhillock substation near Keith – which was the largest substation in the UK when it was built in 2019. Image: Gordon Lennox.

But Mr Stewart said: “There is normally a presumption against development on prime agricultural land.

“It is not clear why SSEN have taken this route rather than alternatives.

“While this may be the cheapest route for SSEN to construct it threatens agricultural output in the area. This does not seem to have been taken into account in route selection.”

SSEN talks through its plans for the east coast here:

Should SSEN bury the Mearns power line?

To avoid spoiling the farmland and the countryside, some residents have suggested SSEN should bury the power lines instead of building large pylons.

Mike Reid, head of energy at Galbraith, said: “There would be less disruption and impact, particularly visual impact and less impact on farming operations such as irrigation, if they installed an underground cable.

“But this would be more expensive for SSE to install and I believe to maintain. Once installed you don’t notice the route of an underground cable very quickly.”

In March, SSEN announced plans to bury power lines in Skye to avoid spoiling views in response to public feedback.

Last week, SSEN’s parent company SSE announced its operating profits had soared to £2.53bn from 1.37bn last year.

SSEN delivers electricity to 740,000 customers in Scotland. Image: SSEN.

What does SSEN say?

A spokesperson for SSEN Transmission said: “Once we progress to the development of potential route alignments, we will work with those impacted to microsite tower locations to minimise and mitigate potential impacts on farming operations.

“We recognise that there may be impacts on farming businesses and can confirm that appropriate levels of compensation will be agreed in line with established industry practices.

“As with all of our projects, a robust biosecurity management plan covering risk of agricultural pests and diseases will be implemented throughout the construction phase, along with extensive associated mitigation measures.

“It is important to reiterate that the project remains in the early stages of development and no specific overhead line route alignments have been identified.”

Feedback on the public consultation, which closes on June 23, can be submitted on the SSEN Transmission website.

The infrastructure is expected to be finished construction in 2030.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Environment

A view looking into the LEZ on Holburn Street, with a mocked-up sign showing where the zone starts. Image: Kami Thomson/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen LEZ goes live in exactly one year — with cameras going up soon
Nairn Central Beach
Here are the 15 best quality beaches across the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Shetland
A pothole on a residential street in Peterhead.
Aberdeenshire Council tells homeowner 2ft pothole won't be fixed until April 2024
The campaign group is fighting plans for a new power line in the Highlands
'We are determined to be heard': Campaign group launches fighting fund to help challenge…
inverness campus
Two cygnets killed by dog on Inverness Campus
highland nature fund
Funding to improve 13 natural sites across the Highland creates 'long-lasting legacy'
Deer on the road at Glen Etvie. Image: Shutterstock
How bad is the problem of deer vehicle crashes in Scotland?
Nature Watch: Flowering brilliance down by the river
John and Shona Alexander believe the proposals will cause the generational farm to be destroyed. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Mearns farmers outraged after SSEN 'threatens' compulsory purchase of land as last resort
3
A man measuring rocks and recording the state of the path on An Teallach.
Mountain path campaign to raise £300,000 for 'The Anvil'

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]