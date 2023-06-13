Remote Shetland island to be connected to high-speed internet

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A remote island in Shetland – with just eight residents – will be hooked up to high-speed broadband via a satellite.

Papa Stour off the west coast of Shetland will be supplied with high-speed broadband as part of a UK Government initiative.

Work to install the ground infrastructure will be finished later this week and will connect the island to a low-earth orbit satellite.

It is a big step forward for the small community as Papa Stour is the least populated of Shetland’s islands.

Councillor for Shetland West, Liz Peterson, spoke to BBC’s Good Morning Scotland about the current limitations of the island’s internet access.

“I’m extremely pleased that the UK Government has decided to implement this trial on Papa Stour, it’s one of our most beautiful small islands and our hope is this trial can be rolled out to other remote parts of Shetland.

‘Big step forward’ for a small rural community.

“Currently, many of the rural areas still have very poor broadband, so we’re absolutely delighted with this trial.”

Ms Peterson says the internet is “very poor” in hard-to-reach areas of Shetland, but this is “a big step forward” in connecting communities.

The trial is due to last two years and has been a long time coming as Ms Peterson says she felt more rural areas are feeling left behind larger cities, already with fast internet.

She hopes the high-speed internet will attract people to come live on Papa Stour, which has seen its population decline.

Minister for Data and Digital Infrastructure, Sir John Whittingdale, said: “Improving Papa Stour’s connectivity is a major milestone in our efforts to close the digital divide as it transforms the lives of the island’s residents and visitors.”