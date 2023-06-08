Battle of the cabbies: Orkney councillors defend their taxis after negative comments from Shetland

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Orkney council has defended taxi services in the county following negative comments made by Shetland councillors earlier this week.

Orkney council’s neighbours to the north had been viewing a bid from Shetland Taxi companies, asking for an extension to the age of vehicles they are allowed to run.

As part of the presentation of the bid to Shetland council’s policy and resources committee, Shetland councillors were offered a comparison with Orkney – where no age limit is imposed on taxi vehicles.

This led Shetland Councillor Gary Robinson to give his less-than-flattering opinion on Orkney’s taxis.

He said: “I’m not really sure that’s a good comparison. I think we’ve always had better standards in all my knowing, than they’ve had in Orkney.

Shetland taxis ‘always better’?

“I can recall an occasion in Orkney when I was told: ‘You’ll have to use that door because the other one is welded up.”

This prompted some laughter among the Shetland councillors.

However, Mr Robinson wasn’t alone.

Councillor Robert Thomson said he’d spent quite a bit of time in Orkney last year. He said he’d also come away with a mixed opinion of the taxis.

He said: “The standard of the taxis in Orkney varies quite considerably.

“Some of them are equal to what you’d find in a good taxi company in Shetland. Some of them are less so.”

Councillor John Fraser didn’t add to the criticism. However, he said he was now looking forward to the comments sections of the local papers in both counties.

Orkney council has offered a reply to the comments.

It says, while it may not judge taxi vehicles by age, it is focused on quality and safety.

Orkney taxis tested twice a year says council

Speaking yesterday, a council spokeswoman said: “Orkney Islands Council, in common with many other Scottish local authorities, does not set an upper age limit for taxis and private hire cars.

“Instead, the council’s focus is on vehicle quality and safety.

“Vehicles are required to pass a test at the council’s approved testing garage to certify that the vehicle has met the required vehicle testing standards.

“This requires to be done before the application is submitted, and again at annual intervals.

The spokeswoman added: “In addition, the council requires all licenced taxi and private hire vehicles to attend a random test once a year.

“This means that every taxi and private car on the road in Orkney is tested twice a year.

“This ensures that it continues to meet the vehicle testing standards.

“Focusing on quality and safety enables local taxi and private hire operators to purchase vehicles which are of a suitable standard, regardless of the age of the vehicle.”