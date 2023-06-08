Battle of the cabbies: Orkney councillors defend their taxis after negative comments from Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Battle of the cabbies: Orkney councillors defend their taxis after negative comments from Shetland

Shetland claims the more northerly islands have always had better quality taxi services.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney taxis
A taxi on Kirkwall's Castle Street, Orkney. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson

Orkney council has defended taxi services in the county following negative comments made by Shetland councillors earlier this week.

Orkney council’s neighbours to the north had been viewing a bid from Shetland Taxi companies, asking for an extension to the age of vehicles they are allowed to run.

As part of the presentation of the bid to Shetland council’s policy and resources committee, Shetland councillors were offered a comparison with Orkney – where no age limit is imposed on taxi vehicles.

This led Shetland Councillor Gary Robinson to give his less-than-flattering opinion on Orkney’s taxis.

He said: “I’m not really sure that’s a good comparison. I think we’ve always had better standards in all my knowing, than they’ve had in Orkney.

Shetland taxis ‘always better’?

“I can recall an occasion in Orkney when I was told: ‘You’ll have to use that door because the other one is welded up.”

This prompted some laughter among the Shetland councillors.

However, Mr Robinson wasn’t alone.

Councillor Robert Thomson said he’d spent quite a bit of time in Orkney last year. He said he’d also come away with a mixed opinion of the taxis.

He said: “The standard of the taxis in Orkney varies quite considerably.

“Some of them are equal to what you’d find in a good taxi company in Shetland. Some of them are less so.”

Councillor John Fraser didn’t add to the criticism. However, he said he was now looking forward to the comments sections of the local papers in both counties.

Orkney council has offered a reply to the comments.

It says, while it may not judge taxi vehicles by age, it is focused on quality and safety.

Orkney taxis tested twice a year says council

Speaking yesterday, a council spokeswoman said: “Orkney Islands Council, in common with many other Scottish local authorities, does not set an upper age limit for taxis and private hire cars.

“Instead, the council’s focus is on vehicle quality and safety.

“Vehicles are required to pass a test at the council’s approved testing garage to certify that the vehicle has met the required vehicle testing standards.

“This requires to be done before the application is submitted, and again at annual intervals.

The spokeswoman added: “In addition, the council requires all licenced taxi and private hire vehicles to attend a random test once a year.

“This means that every taxi and private car on the road in Orkney is tested twice a year.

“This ensures that it continues to meet the vehicle testing standards.

“Focusing on quality and safety enables local taxi and private hire operators to purchase vehicles which are of a suitable standard, regardless of the age of the vehicle.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Sir James Grant of Grant, the sixth Lord Strathspey, Baronet of Nova Scotia, 33rd Chief of Grant. Image supplied by the Clan Grant Society.
Lord Strathspey, Sir James Grant of Duthil, dies age 79
Sunday night's episode of Countryfile sees wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin in Oban. Image: RSPB Scotland.
Wildlife presenter and Strictly winner Hamza is back on home turf
The robot dogs are being used to monitor and survey areas around Dounreay
Dog trials with a difference as Spot goes to work at Dounreay
Woman sitting at desk looking stressed.
Students 'left waiting' for answers on vital mental health support
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man and woman in court accused of Kyle of Lochalsh murder
There was a major emergency service operation at the Fairy Pools on Skye. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Paths and accessibility to Fairy Pools on Skye improved
The building is now nearing completion
More than two years on, repairs to damaged Inverness building almost complete
The High Court in Edinburgh
Inverness double rapist refuses to admit guilt and blames victims instead
Alistair Wilson and the Havelock Hotel in Nairn
New potential suspect in Alistair Wilson murder case jailed on separate charge
Loch Fleet one of the sites earmarked for funding by the Scottish Marine Environment Enhancement Fund.
Projects across the Highlands and Shetland benefit from £3.2m marine environment fund

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]