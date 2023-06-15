Gamers assemble! Virtual reality tour bus comes to Aberdeen’s Union Square

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A virtual reality tour bus will be coming to Aberdeen’s Union Square to show off the benefits of full fibre connectivity.

CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full fibre platform, has been embarking on a nationwide tour to show people the benefits of a fibre home broadband connection.

The bus’s final stop will be in Aberdeen from June 24-26 after successfully visiting Portsmouth, Reading­, Leeds, Coventry and Peterborough.

What experiences will be available on the CityFibre bus?

On board, people will be able to experience a number of thrills, including:

The Avatar Experience: Where people can design and interact with their virtual self and create their own GIF to share on social media.

Where people can design and interact with their virtual self and create their own GIF to share on social media. Fibre Dash Game: An experience which showcases the superiority of full fibre connectivity compared with traditional copper technology.

An experience which showcases the superiority of full fibre connectivity compared with traditional copper technology. Home of the Future: A virtual reality experience which “unlocks the digital world” for fans where they can live out cool scenarios.

Historically, broadband connections relied on copper phone lines to get to a property. But full fibre is a fibre-optic broadband connection that goes directly into a property.

It is far faster than a traditional connection, and residents no longer need a phone line to connect to the internet.

Over 2.7 million homes have already received CityFibre’s full fibre rollout, with another 2.3m designed as ready for service.

Watch a trailer for the bus’ visit to Aberdeen below.

Dan Ramsay, chief marketing officer at CityFibre, said: “Full fibre broadband is proof that a new technology, offering faster and more reliable services, doesn’t have to be more expensive.

“Millions of consumers will soon see their broadband prices increase significantly and given the already huge pressure on people’s finances in this cost-of-living crunch, now’s the time to upgrade to full fibre.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors in Aberdeen on board the CityFibre tour bus, where they can have some fun trying out the tech and find out more about our project and full fibre availability in their area.”

The bus will be available to users from 9am to 6pm across the three days in Aberdeen.