Mass avian flu testing after more than 200 birds found dead at Forvie nature reserve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Mass avian flu testing after more than 200 birds found dead at Forvie nature reserve

All of the birds have now been removed and will be tested to confirm whether it was avian flu.

By Denny Andonova
Sandwich terns
More than 200 sandwich terns were found dead at Forvie. Image: imageBROKER/Shutterstock.

NatureScot is carrying out mass testing for avian flu after dozens of dead birds were found at an Aberdeenshire nature reserve.

The environment agency found more than 200 sandwich terns and a number of black-headed gulls dead at Forvie National Nature Reserve.

All of the birds have now been removed and will be tested to confirm whether it was avian flu.

Black-headed gulls were also among the birds found dead. Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

The discovery has now prompted fresh warning about the impact of avian flu.

Earlier this month, NatureScot reported avian flu has devastated seabird populations, with some species returning to Scotland in much lower numbers than before.

According to the agency, great skuas have been hit the hardest with terns also showing some unusual behaviour in the last year.

While the risk to human health is low, residents should still exercise extra caution when they come across a dead bird.

Forvie Nature Reserve
The dead birds were discovered at Forvie Nature Reserve. Picture: Ruairidh Finlayson.

The agency told the BBC: “We are concerned about the unprecedented outbreak of avian flu over the last two years and continue to work with partners through the Scottish Task Force to ensure that we have the correct monitoring and best advice for land managers in place.

“Members of the public should avoid touching sick or dead wild birds and we would encourage visitors to coastal areas to keep their dogs on a lead to avoid them picking up dead birds.”

More from Press and Journal

Neil Jolly
Man found dead at Aberdeen high rise property named
Boots shop frontage
Boots the Chemist to close 300 stores across the UK
The picture shows Douglas Ross MSP in a suit holding a letter in his hand.
NHS Grampian has apologised after sending misleading letter due to error
Fairview House Care Home, Fairview Street, Danestone, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Improvements made at Aberdeen care home following critical report
Sandwick Junior High, Shetland.
Shetland school has made significant progress after years of support
Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Cricket: First World Cup qualifier defeat for Scotland against Sri Lanka
Barry Robson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson demands players in rebuilt squad give '100 per cent'
Sean Redmond and his son are dressed up in climbing gear for their fundraising efforts in memory of their father and grandfather.
Father and son to tackle Ben Nevis in emotional tribute to 'full of fun'…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Marshall set a fire, hounded his exes and carried a knife Picture shows; James Marshall Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 27/06/2023
Firestarter threatened exes and carried a knife, court told
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson.
Gelling quickly is key for Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson