Mass avian flu testing after more than 200 birds found dead at Forvie nature reserve

NatureScot is carrying out mass testing for avian flu after dozens of dead birds were found at an Aberdeenshire nature reserve.

The environment agency found more than 200 sandwich terns and a number of black-headed gulls dead at Forvie National Nature Reserve.

All of the birds have now been removed and will be tested to confirm whether it was avian flu.

The discovery has now prompted fresh warning about the impact of avian flu.

Earlier this month, NatureScot reported avian flu has devastated seabird populations, with some species returning to Scotland in much lower numbers than before.

According to the agency, great skuas have been hit the hardest with terns also showing some unusual behaviour in the last year.

While the risk to human health is low, residents should still exercise extra caution when they come across a dead bird.

The agency told the BBC: “We are concerned about the unprecedented outbreak of avian flu over the last two years and continue to work with partners through the Scottish Task Force to ensure that we have the correct monitoring and best advice for land managers in place.

“Members of the public should avoid touching sick or dead wild birds and we would encourage visitors to coastal areas to keep their dogs on a lead to avoid them picking up dead birds.”