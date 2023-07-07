New Arc Wildlife Sanctuary closes doors to birds due to bird flu concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

New Arc Wildlife Sanctuary closes doors to birds due to bird flu concerns

Concerns have risen again after "dozens" of dead birds were found at Stonehaven.

By Chris Cromar
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A north-east wildlife sanctuary has said the “risk is too high” to take in injured and ill birds due to a bird flu outbreak.

New Arc Wildlife Sanctuary, near Ellon, made the announcement after becoming “concerned” about yet another outbreak.

The centre says it is taking the “difficult decision” to stop admitting seabirds, including gull chicks, although will still euthanise some infected ones.

They said the risk to the centre and animals they are currently looking after is “too high” from the illness.

As well as this, New Arc warned that they would have to close the centre for a year if bird flu was to come into the venue, meaning they would be unable to rescue any other wildlife during this time.

Dead birds found in Stonehaven

It comes as more dead seabirds – mainly gulls – were washed up on Stonehaven beach between the harbour and the town’s open air swimming pool, with one passerby reported seeing “dozens” on the shoreline.

The Scottish SPCA has confirmed one guillemot and three kittiwakes were euthanised yesterday due to suspected bird flu.

Dead bird among seaweed and stones on Stonehaven beach.
Members of the public have been urged not to touch any dead birds they see. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

However, many more dead birds were seen on Stonehaven beach today.

Meanwhile, last week, about 100 dead birds every day were reported to be found on Lunan Bay, south of Montrose.

People are being advised not to touch dead birds and keep their dogs away from them as well.

Bird flu has ravaged the bird community in the north-east in the past year, with 230,000 birds being killed in Aberdeenshire last December because of it.

Morgane Ristic and Paul Reynolds standing outside New Arc Wildlife Rescue.
New Arc Wildlife Rescue managers Morgane Ristic and Paul Reynolds. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Speaking to the P&J, manager of New Arc, Paul Reynolds said: “Avian influenza has become an annual event over the last few years and was originally a much milder event that would be present over winter.

“In the last few years, the latest strain of avian influenza has stuck around and we’ve seen it pretty much year round.

“We’ve seen large outbreaks in summer and winter, which is not the way it used to be, so there is a little change there in how it’s affecting wildlife.”

‘Particularly prevalent’ in north-east

Mr Reynolds said the illness has been reported across all UK coastlines, but is “particularly prevalent” in the north-east, adding: “The first bulk of it started it a few weeks ago and started in blacked-headed gulls.

“They were the main casualty that we were seeing with symptoms of avian influenza, but that has now progressed to herring gulls, guillemots and pretty much every other seabird that we’re seeing washing up on beaches.”

Concerningly, there has also been a rise of birds inland with bird flu, with New Arc attending to “multiple birds” with the infection in the Ellon area.

A sick bird on sand.
A sick bird. Image: New Arc Wildlife Rescue.

Mr Reynolds also said that there is a “real concern” that it can spread to other non-seabirds, including birds of prey.

Despite the situation with avian influenza, the New Arc Wildlife Century is still open as normal for non-seabird casualties.

Anyone who finds a bird suffering from suspected bird flu should call the Scottish SPCA for advice on 03000 999 999.

Bird flu concerns are growing again across the north-east. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
