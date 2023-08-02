Merman proposed to join Mermaid of the North as attraction on the NC500

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Merman proposed to join Mermaid of the North as attraction on the NC500

Balintore is know for its sculpture trail which could soon have a new addition, if plans are approved.

By Ross Hempseed
A merman is proposed to join a mermaid in a Highland village.
Mermaid of the North statue in Balintore. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

A merman sculpture could soon be erected close to an existing mermaid in a Highland village.

The project proposed by Seaboard Memorial Hall Ltd for Balintore would be on a section of ground close to the east end of Main Street, near the junction with Hill Street.

The plans are due to come before a Highland Council planning meeting on Wednesday August 9.

It is hoped the 8ft high merman, will form part of the Coastal Sculpture Park to help increase trade to the local area from North Coast 500 traffic.

Seating area to be included at the merman sculpture

Plans for the merman were first talked about in 2003, with the Mermaid of the North being unveiled in 2007.

A merman is proposed to join a mermaid in a Highland village.
The proposed site would be next to a T junction between Main, East, and Hill Street in Balintore. Image: Google Maps.

The merman will sit on top of a semi-circular Caithness stone base, the statue would be made of resin finished with bronze which would weather to a green colour over time.

Seating will be provided in the feature that would stretch around the area to 110ft by 68ft.

The proposed sculpture would be sited 200ft along the road from the Mermaid of the North.

However, two material objections raised about the sculpture are concerned about the attraction close to a busy road junction.

A report to councillors ahead of the planning meeting next week states: “Concern is also raised regarding dangerous parking around the new sculpture
– the existing sculpture (the Mermaid of the North) has already experienced
problems with irresponsible parking, causing inconvenience and safety
issues.

“There are hazards for visitors to the new development – individuals will have
to cross a road or walk alongside a car park creating a potential safety risk.”

Statutory consultees in the council’s transport and access departments raised no objections to the plan.

A merman is proposed to join a mermaid in a Highland village.
The Mermaid of the North sits majestically on the black rock. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Merman and mermaid in Balintore

It features several statues and plaques related to the sea, with the Mermaid of the North the main attraction.

The application said as part of the work to install the merman in Balintore would be tidied up which would improve the area and the view to the sea.

However, some locals have raised concerns over the location of the stature next to a busy junction in the small village.

More from Environment

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to Shell St Fergus Gas Plant in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, for the announcement of further measures to protect the UK's long-term energy security. Picture date: Monday July 31, 2023. PA Photo. The Prime Minister is expected to announce millions of pounds in funding for the Acorn carbon capture project, a joint venture between Shell UK and other companies, and confirm plans to issue new licences for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea. See PA story POLITICS Energy. Photo credit should read: Euan Duff/PA Wire
Rishi Sunak wants to ‘max out’ North Sea oil and gas development
Shiant Islands bothy
New appeal to install eco-friendly bothies on uninhabited Shiant Islands
Wounded salmon at Bakkafrost Scotland's Portree fish farm. Image: Don Staniford
Welfare charity 'satisfied' with Skye fish farm after 'zombie salmon' complaint
Highlands Supports Refugees want people to donate their unwanted camping gear. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Belladrum campers urged to drop unwanted tents at refugee charity's collection point
Dead bird on stones on Stonehaven beach with town behind.
Call to action: Help track bird flu in 'hotspot' Aberdeenshire
A beached whale in Fife. Image: Callum Adam.
More whales beached two weeks after mass stranding near Stornoway
From L-R: Kirk Norbury, SRMG, Ross Ewing, SLE, Jenny McCallum, LNRC, Lianne MacLennan, SRMG, Kate Forbes, Steven Gray, LNRC/Glenmoriston , Jimmy Gibb, LNRC / Balmaccan, Ewan Macdonald, LNRC, Lewis MacLennan, LNRC, Nigel Fraser, Tomich Holiday Lets, Watty Forbes, Corriemony. Image: Kirk Norbury
VIDEO: Short film shows why controlled burning is vital to tackling wildfires as new…
Scottish wildcats kittens
VIDEO: 11 adorable wildcat kittens born at Highland Wildlife Park
Ducks on a pond with blue-green algae. The toxin has been uncovered in Caithness
Harmful blue-green algae warning for Loch Watten in Caithness
Siblings, Eilidh and Brodie remained calm through the whole experience. Image: Emma Farquhar.
Rhodes wildfires: Inverurie mum's relief to be home after fleeing island on dinghy