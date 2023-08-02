Merman proposed to join Mermaid of the North as attraction on the NC500

A merman sculpture could soon be erected close to an existing mermaid in a Highland village.

The project proposed by Seaboard Memorial Hall Ltd for Balintore would be on a section of ground close to the east end of Main Street, near the junction with Hill Street.

The plans are due to come before a Highland Council planning meeting on Wednesday August 9.

It is hoped the 8ft high merman, will form part of the Coastal Sculpture Park to help increase trade to the local area from North Coast 500 traffic.

Seating area to be included at the merman sculpture

Plans for the merman were first talked about in 2003, with the Mermaid of the North being unveiled in 2007.

The merman will sit on top of a semi-circular Caithness stone base, the statue would be made of resin finished with bronze which would weather to a green colour over time.

Seating will be provided in the feature that would stretch around the area to 110ft by 68ft.

The proposed sculpture would be sited 200ft along the road from the Mermaid of the North.

However, two material objections raised about the sculpture are concerned about the attraction close to a busy road junction.

A report to councillors ahead of the planning meeting next week states: “Concern is also raised regarding dangerous parking around the new sculpture

– the existing sculpture (the Mermaid of the North) has already experienced

problems with irresponsible parking, causing inconvenience and safety

issues.

“There are hazards for visitors to the new development – individuals will have

to cross a road or walk alongside a car park creating a potential safety risk.”

Statutory consultees in the council’s transport and access departments raised no objections to the plan.

Merman and mermaid in Balintore

It features several statues and plaques related to the sea, with the Mermaid of the North the main attraction.

The application said as part of the work to install the merman in Balintore would be tidied up which would improve the area and the view to the sea.

However, some locals have raised concerns over the location of the stature next to a busy junction in the small village.