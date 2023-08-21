Carve Carrbridge returns next month celebrating 20th anniversary

Ready set carve, as the annual Carve Carrbridge returns for the 20th edition of the popular event next month.

Officially known as the Annual Scottish Open Chainsaw Carving Competition, participants use their carving skills to create incredible works of art.

This year marks 20 years, with 20 contestants vying for the coveted Claymore Trophy when they enter the arena on September 2.

In the past, the event has attracted 72 carvers from 21 countries while maintaining its roots as a community-led event within the village of Carrbridge.

Carving large blocks of wood into intricately designed artworks is a true spectacle, which has become popular thanks to shows such as BBC’s Loggerheads.

Someone who appeared on the show was local carver Alice Burtress is due to compete at this year’s Carve Carrbridge.

‘Remarkable fusion of artistry and technical skill’

Also in the lineup is Sylvia Itzen, representing Germany who appeared on Discovery Canada’s show A Cut Above.

To keep things interesting, Sam Bowsher, the reigning champion from 2022, will face off against his father Pete.

He said: ” “I am looking forward to returning to beautiful Carrbridge with the Claymore and my aim remains the same as previous years, to innovate and entertain the audience.

“The support and energy of the crowd are what makes this event truly remarkable.”

All participants will face off in the highly-competitive four-hour speed carve before their creations are judged by a panel of experts.

Gavin Gerrard, the event coordinator, added: “The 20th anniversary of Carve Carrbridge is a testament to the passion and dedication of chainsaw carving mastery from around the world.

“We’re proud as a community to have nurtured this into an international event that showcases the remarkable fusion of artistry and technical skill.”