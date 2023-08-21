A9 closed in both directions at Brora following two-vehicle crash

The A9 is closed in both directions following a two-vehicle collision near Brora.

Emergency services were scrambled to the A9, between Doll and Brora, shortly after 1pm following reports of an accident.

The carriageway is closed from Dudgeon Park Road to the Doll turn-off.

NEW❗⌚13:20#A9 Golspie – Brora The carriageway is ⛔CLOSED⛔ in BOTH DIRECTIONS due to a collision. Traffic is slow on approach. @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/OctBIc6Gyx — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 21, 2023

It is understood two ambulances were sent to the scene.

Traffic is building in the area.

A police spokesman said: “Around 1.05pm on Monday, August 21, we were called to a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the A9 at Brora.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

More as we get it.