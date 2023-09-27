Fears River Spey users are being kept in dark without more sewage monitoring after mysterious fish deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fears River Spey users are being kept in dark without more sewage monitoring after mysterious fish deaths

There are heightened concerns after more than 50 fish died and paddleboarders, canoeists and hikers became ill earlier this month.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Silhouetted angler on River Spey casting a line.
The whisky industry and salmon populations depend on the River Spey. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Fears have been raised that River Spey users are being kept in the dark about potential sewage leaks just weeks after dozens of fish deaths.

More than 50 fish died in the river, paddleboarders become “violently sick” and dogs became unwell in the span of just a few days earlier this month.

No sign of any pollution has been found by agencies despite numerous tests and water samples being done.

However, concerns persist locally that some kind of spillage has occurred to cause the number of recent fish deaths in the River Spey.

Now a freedom of information request from the Scottish Liberal Democrats has revealed that Scottish Water doesn’t monitor sewage in the river while Sepa carries out just monthly checks.

‘We need to clean up our rivers’

The Lib Dems have raised concerns nationally about the condition of the country’s Victorian era sewer system.

Figures from Sepa show there was a 30% increase in sewage overflows with 14,008 instances logged across Scotland in 2022, up from 10,799 the previous year.

Neil Alexander on Plainstones in Elgin town centre.
Neil Alexander, leader of Moray Liberal Democrats. Image: Neil Alexander

Neil Alexander, leader of the Moray Liberal Democrats, has called for more monitoring of rivers for sewage leaks.

He said: “Our distilleries depend on clean water from the Spey for their industry. At the moment in England almost every sewage overflow is monitored but in Scotland it’s only a small fraction. The new environment secretary needs to record and publish all sewage discharges so we get a true picture.

How many people will need to get unwell on the River Spey before the Scottish Government act to clean up our rivers?”

Sepa says it currently carries out monthly chemical monitoring on the River Spey at five locations between Laggan and Fochabers and “routine” ecological sampling at 11 other locations.

Lone angler casting line into River Spey on banks in Aberlour.
Anglers have become concerned about the fish deaths in the River Spey. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The agency says officers also monitor seven tributaries and check various discharges to ensure they comply with permits.

Nathan Critchlow-Watton, Sepa’s head of water and planning, said: “Scotland’s water quality is at its highest level ever, with 87% of our water environment rated as good or better. This year, Scotland also has a record-breaking number of bathing waters rated as ‘excellent’.

“We welcome the increased public interest in the environment we all share, and the growing aspirations – heard loud and clear – for our water environment. The River Basin Management plan sets a water quality target for 92% of the water environment to be in good or better condition by 2027.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.

What caused River Spey fish deaths?

There has been no confirmation of what caused the fish deaths and groups of hikers, canoeists and paddleboarders to become unwell on the River Spey this month.

Sepa says an initial report on September 7 indicated the water quality to be “abnormal”.

However, by the time the agency checked the water itself it found that all readings from the river and banksides were “within expected ranges”.

Single dead fish in shallow water on rocks.
More than 50 dead fish were reported in the River Spey this month. Image: Spey Fishery Board

Officials have stressed that any pollution would likely have caused deaths in other species in the river, which has not been detected.

Other potential causes including low oxygen levels in the water due to low flows and high temperatures are currently being considered.

Meanwhile, the reports of fish deaths on the River Spey have stopped with no sign of any continuing sewage spill.

Paddleboarders who navigated Spey ‘violently sick’ after completing five-day trip

