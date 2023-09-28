Environment Locals share photos of ‘blue and purple’-tinged moon and sun as Met Office explain cause The phenomenon is due to wildfire smoke brought from North America by Storm Agnes. By Ross Hempseed September 28 2023, 2.53pm Share Locals share photos of ‘blue and purple’-tinged moon and sun as Met Office explain cause Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/environment/6201086/readers-share-photos-of-purple-sun/ Copy Link 0 comment Purple sun over Oban. Image: Brenda Laird. A unique weather phenomenon has transformed the normally bright moon and sun into a cool blue/purple colour. Some observers may think it is a casual trick of the eye, but they would be wrong as a mixture of Canadian wildfire smoke and high cloud create a dazzling purple sun. It could be spotted across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire, where the sun stood out amongst the greyish clouds like an amethyst gemstone. However, some people on social media have argued the sun’s colour is cool blue. The reason for the purple/blue sun is due to the wildfire smoke diffusing the sunlight, which has been pulled across the Atlantic Ocean from North America due to Storm Agnes. Here are some of pictures sent in by P&J readers. Oban. Image: Brenda Laird. Image: Cherie Grant. Image: Danny Morgan. Image: Ryan Mckandie. Image: Mary Mackay. Burghead. Image: Scott Innes. Image: Ryan Mckandie. Image: Liz Fraser. Forres. Image: Anne Glen. Elgin. Image: Tyler McNeil. Oban. Image: Brenda Laird.
Conversation