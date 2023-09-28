Locals share photos of ‘blue and purple’-tinged moon and sun as Met Office explain cause

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Locals share photos of ‘blue and purple’-tinged moon and sun as Met Office explain cause

The phenomenon is due to wildfire smoke brought from North America by Storm Agnes.

By Ross Hempseed
Purple sun over Oban. Image: Brenda Laird.
Purple sun over Oban. Image: Brenda Laird.

A unique weather phenomenon has transformed the normally bright moon and sun into a cool blue/purple colour.

Some observers may think it is a casual trick of the eye, but they would be wrong as a mixture of Canadian wildfire smoke and high cloud create a dazzling purple sun.

It could be spotted across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire, where the sun stood out amongst the greyish clouds like an amethyst gemstone.

However, some people on social media have argued the sun’s colour is cool blue.

The reason for the purple/blue sun is due to the wildfire smoke diffusing the sunlight, which has been pulled across the Atlantic Ocean from North America due to Storm Agnes.

Here are some of pictures sent in by P&J readers.

Oban. Image: Brenda Laird.
purple/blue moon and sun
Image: Cherie Grant.
purple/blue moon/sun
Image: Danny Morgan.
Image: Ryan Mckandie.
Image: Mary Mackay.
Burghead. Image: Scott Innes.
Image: Ryan Mckandie.
Image: Liz Fraser.
Forres. Image: Anne Glen.
Elgin. Image: Tyler McNeil.
Oban. Image: Brenda Laird.

