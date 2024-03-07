Rapid erosion of stunning Lossiemouth beach dunes sparks concerns for future of town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Rapid erosion of stunning Lossiemouth beach dunes sparks concerns for future of town

Gentle rolling dunes have been transformed into steep drops after a winter of storms.

By David Mackay
Collage of Lossiemouth dunes before and after erosion.
Lossiemouth's East Beach dunes today, pictured left, and in June last year. Images: DC Thomson

New images have revealed the dramatic change of dunes at Lossiemouth’s East Beach after a winter being battered by erosion and storms.

Extreme tides have gouged large swathes of sand from the coastline, leaving perilous cliffs behind at the beauty spot.

Safety concerns have been raised about the current state of the dunes on the Lossiemouth beach as summer approaches.

However, there are wider concerns the changes are a sign of more significant coastal erosion concerns that could shape the future of the town itself.

What has happened to Lossiemouth beach dunes?

Dunes at Lossiemouth’s East Beach, until the winter, gently rolled down to the sands, providing shelter and fun for families.

Storms in recent months have resulted in extremely high tides, which have encroached on the dunes and carried off large chunks into the sea.

View of Lossiemouth bridge at high tide from town.
High tide in Lossiemouth in February. Image: Lossie Bridge Updates.

The erosion has exposed the wooden remnants of the old pier and steps, which were previously buried on the new footbridge, now need to be used to get off it after being uncovered.

Carolle Ralph and Gina McNicoll, both members of Lossiemouth Community Council, have seen countless changes to the dunes.

However, the recent movements have caught the concerned eye of many locals.

Chairwoman Mrs Ralph said: “The dunes change. I’ve seen photos of the dunes in the 1940s and they were really big, then there were times when there were hardly any, but they came back again.

Carolle Ralph and Gina McNicoll on Lossiemouth beach with town behind.
Lossiemouth Community Council members Carolle Ralph and Gina McNicoll. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“What has been really alarming this time is the speed it has happened. They’ve changed a lot just in the last few months.

“It’s really quite worrying the way they are at the moment because someone could fall. We don’t want to boss people about by telling them they can’t go up them.”

Lossiemouth dunes: Before and after

Lossiemouth dunes viewed from Prospect Terrace.
Lossiemouth’s East Beach today. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Lossiemouth's East Beach viewed from Prospect Terrace.
Lossiemouth’s East Beach in June last year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Why community wants to slow down beach erosion

There are growing concerns in Lossiemouth the deterioration of the current breakwater in the town is accelerating erosion.

A noticeable dip and enlarging crack have developed during the winter with worries the structure could continue to break apart.

Steps leading to Lossiemouth bridge in sand.
Steps on the new Lossiemouth bridge that were buried in sand are now exposed. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

An extensive Moray Council survey carried out in 2014 estimated it could last until 2029 without repairs. A replacement was estimated to cost £2 million at the time.

Winter storms this year also led to the waterfront Station Park becoming submerged beneath sea water.

Protective fencing remains at the park alongside debris that was tossed into the park with the waves.

And there are worries about a Climate Central study, which forecasts beachfront businesses on Clifton Road and homes in Seatown could be submerged by 2050 without action.

Lossiemouth map with coastal areas marked red.
Areas Climate Central forecast will be under the annual flood level in 2050. Image: Climate Central

Mrs Ralph said: “We want preventative action now. It’s a pity the breakwater wasn’t fixed 10 years ago when there was perhaps more money available.

“We see ourselves as the custodians of Lossiemouth for future generations. We’re only looking after it for a short time, we need to look at the bigger picture.”

Could Christmas trees help bolster Lossiemouth flood defences?

Lossiemouth Community Council is maintaining a vigilant watch for ideas and funding to slow down, or halt, the erosion to the beach dunes.

Talks have been held between the group, Lossiemouth Business Association, Lossiemouth Community Development Trust and Moray Golf Club about their shared problem.

Wooden fencing has been used by the golfers to protect the course, which borders the town’s West Beach, collapsing into the sea.

Lossiemouth breakwater viewed from beach.
The Lossiemouth breakwater is approaching the end of its lifespan. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mrs McNicoll hopes a scheme used in St Andrews involving burying Christmas trees to shore up the sands could be replicated on the Moray Firth coast.

However, there are concerns the trees may not be suitable to be introduced to the area.

Mrs McNicoll said: “It’s something that seems to have worked well there. Putting them in the ground has held the dunes together.

“Some would say we’re fighting a losing battle trying to stop coastal erosion, but we’re determined to try and do our bit for our community.

“The beach is such a huge asset for the town, and Moray as a whole. People come from all over to go across the dunes.”

Fears Moray village could become an ‘island’ despite coastal erosion works

More from Environment

Firefighters were at Altens recycling centre for five days. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
£30 million rebuilding works finally start on blaze-hit Altens recycling centre
Local people like Gordon and Trisha Benton have been helping clean up their beach after the incident. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson
More than one year on, locals still cleaning up after 'serious' Ellon sewage plant…
The Lost Valley of Glencoe. Image: Shutterstock.
Where are the five areas in the running to become Scotland's next national park?
Mairi MacDonald creates sustainable and organic soaps, shampoo bars and makeup from her Aboyne shop. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
How Aboyne mum's home 'chemistry lab' turned into sustainable skincare shop
Diagram showing energy transition cogs.
Expertise key to navigating the energy transition investment landscape
Consultations were held on Skye and Raasay becoming a national park. Image: VisitScotland.
Skye, Wester Ross and Affric and Loch Ness drop out of the running to…
Collage of Jim Mackie on right and Kingston coastline from drone footage.
Fears Moray village could become an 'island' despite coastal erosion works
While many have welcomed the news that 18 wildcats have been thriving since being released in the Cairngorms, others have shared their concerns. Image: RZSS.
'Back where they belong', or a 'waste of time'? Readers divided over wildcats being…
Helen Senn, head of conservation, gives us an update on the Saving Wildcats project. Image: RZSS
19 wildcats raised at Highland Wildlife Park were released last summer, where are they…
Caley Thistle says the battery storage plant can help the club's finances
'A historic day': Caley Thistle scores narrow victory for battery storage plan

Conversation