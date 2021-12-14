‘Many are in dire straits’: Hospitality owners left in limbo as they call for clarity on new Covid guidance

Hospitality vendors across the north and north-east are calling for further guidance in the wake of new Covid restrictions being announced.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced this afternoon that hospitality and retail premises would have to impose tighter restrictions in an effort to prevent overcrowding.

She proposed the reintroduction of contact tracing and social distancing as well as adopting table service with further advice due in the coming days.

However, business owners say more advice needs to be given as a matter of urgency to help them prepare for Christmas trade.

‘What it is that is actually expected of us’

Siberia Bar and Hotel in Aberdeen is one of thousands of businesses bearing the brunt of the new guidance.

This week alone, the premises have had numerous cancellations of Christmas parties and a downturn of 25% in sales on the previous week amidst the latest guidance on festive gathering.

Meanwhile, the shift to working from home has also seen a reduction in footfall for the Aberdeen business.

In light of the new advice, Stuart McPhee, director of the three-star hotel says it’s not “crystal clear” at this stage exactly what is expected moving forward.

“I’m still digesting the announcement which, in my opinion, is lacking some substantial detail as to what it is that is actually expected of us,” he said.

“Yes, okay there are some suggestions in there for instance that we are to go back to social distancing or contact tracing. We already collect everybody’s details at the front door via the check-in Scotland programme.

“We are not adverse to the needs here, it sounds like there does need to be more restrictions but there doesn’t seem to be clear what exactly is expected of us.

He added: “Every step of the way we have, here at Siberia have tried to make opportunity in what we face so we need to know the detail of what it is we are facing so we can create the best environment for our customers; whether that’s no standing at the bar, social distancing between tables, one way systems or table service only.

“Short term we have had the issue over the weekend with the cancellations and loss of revenue from the Christmas party advice so on last week we are about 25% down in turnover week on week.

Great performance of VAGUE today by @NicolaSturgeon hospitality businesses won’t recieve GUIDANCE until Friday of the busiest week of the year to intro by Sat? We already take contact details so that’s a red herring. What are we actually being asked to do? — Stuart McPhee 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@stuartmcphee19) December 14, 2021

“We have already had a financial decline on the basis of that advice that’s come forward but we need to understand here is what we can put in place.”

Tracy Black, CBI Scotland Director echoed Mr McPhee’s calls for further clarification.

“It’s vital that government now works closely with affected industries to get financial support where it’s needed most, particularly as restrictions limit firms’ ability to trade their way to recovery,” she said.

“Urgent clarity is needed on what physical distancing and crowd control requirements mean in practice during the busiest time of the year for restaurants, pubs and shops.”

‘Is this guidance or is it law?’

Inverness hotelier Tony Story is among many business owners who have been left in limbo following today’s announcement.

The owner of Inverness’s Kingsmills Hotel and the five star Ness Walk says his biggest loss in revenue lies in the cancellation of events.

Following today’s announcement, he stressed the importance of knowing to what extent the measures are guidance or a legal obligation.

I think that by and large, most of these measures are still in place, certainly in our business.

“For the most part we are okay but where we are not going to be okay is in the event space,” he said.

“That’s going to have the most dramatic impact and that’s actually where we are making most of our revenue from at this point in time.

“We have had quite a few cancellations but all said we haven’t done too badly; particularly when you think back to what it was like, that you couldn’t have events as they weren’t allowed.

“It’s really going to come down to a question of is this guidance or is it law?”

He added: “I am really surprised that there is still no requirement to have a presentation of a vaccine passport and a negative lateral flow test. I would have really thought that was a sensible thing to do.”

Supporting local businesses in the hardest of times

To support businesses facing a downturn in sales, the Scottish Government are providing £100 million in financial aid.

However, representatives are arguing the funds are merely a drop in the ocean in terms of the financial support required by firms across Scotland.

Andrew McRae, FSB’s Scotland policy chairman, stressed that the level of financial support being made available must align with the scale of the measures being asked of them.

He said: “While no businesses will have to close their doors as a direct consequence of today’s statement, these new restrictions will make trading much more difficult for many smaller Scottish firms.

“Grant support for hospitality businesses, and their suppliers, is both a welcome and necessary step. But we’d urge policymakers to recognise that the impact of their decisions is likely to be felt across the economy.

“Governments in Edinburgh and London must cooperate to ensure the amount of cash support available to firms matches the scale of the restrictions. The financial firepower to help firms during this stage of the crisis must be found.”

Representatives from the Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) stress the fund will go “nowhere near the aid package needed” to help those facing dire straits.

SLTA managing director Colin Wilkinson said: “Of course, we all want to do what we can to stop the spread of the virus and the licensed hospitality sector has gone to enormous effort and invested millions of pounds in mitigation measures and will continue to do so for as long as it can.

“Our industry desperately needs aid to save it – and it needs it now.

“I cannot stress how serious the situation is – many of our members are in dire straits. There will be no happy Christmas for those who are worried about the future and face the prospect of making staff redundant or, worse, pulling down the shutters.”

‘For us it is positive news leading into Christmas’

For staff at Ardoe House Hotel and Spa in Aberdeen, they were fearing the worst; dreading further closures in the run up to the festive season. General manager Gary Pinchen welcomed the news as for them its looking like “business as usual”.

He said: “As a business the health and wellbeing of our guests and staff is imperative. We want to make sure people feel safe when they visit Ardoe House.

“We already have measures in place to do what we can to minimise the risks of spreading the virus, for example sanitising stations, staff wearing masks and we have distanced tables.

“Ahead of the announcement we were worried that further restrictions would be put in place that would have resulted in venues across the hospitality sector needing to close or limit their outlay. We welcome the advice and will continue to monitor the situation and follow the guidance accordingly.

“Like everyone in hospitality we want to ensure that we can continue to welcome our guests in a safe environment so for us it is positive news leading into the Christmas and New Year period.”