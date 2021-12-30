‘We’re acting locally, thinking globally’: Meet the eco-charity giving unwanted plastics a new lease of life

An error occurred. Please try again.

A charity that turns unwanted plastics into something new has highlighted the importance of local eco-projects.

Green Hive’s workshop is nestled in Nairn’s industrial estate, and the whirring of the machinery can be heard as soon as the door opens.

Here, a team of eco-conscious makers and volunteers take plastics that can’t be recycled and turn them into things from clocks to birdhouses to sturdy benches for the seafront.

Unwanted fabrics are also offered a new life as tote bags and cushion covers.

The group also uses materials they find on their regular beach cleans, though this can be difficult to do.

Andy MacVicar, enterprise project officer at Green Hive, said: “When it’s in the ocean it’s all mixed together like a big soup so all recyclers are up against that problem of the time and cost involved in sorting.

“Then you’re up against manufacturers of new plastic who are just buying it in and putting it into machines, they’re setting the price point.

“I think people are prepared to pay a bit extra for recycled stuff but that’s one of the difficulties too – communicating to people why things are more expensive.”

Flawed use of plastics

Mr MacVicar explained why local projects are important, even if they will not ultimately solve all environmental problems.

“There are bigger conversations to be had about prioritising recycling, we always chat about reduction first, then reuse, then recycling,” he said.

“We’re not going to solve the problem with this project, but there is room for new initiatives like this to happen along with industrial solutions as well.”

In Green Hive’s workshop, there are large barrels filled with unwanted plastics that cannot go into regular recycling bins.

The plastic in the barrels includes everything from milk lids to old playground slides, all of which will be cleaned then granulated before being turned into something new.

Mr MacVicar stressed that plastic is not all bad, but rather the way it is used is flawed.

“Plastic is a good material, it’s just the way we use it that’s totally flawed on the environmental side of things,” he said.

“People throw it away and yet we can run a project using it which teaches people skills and makes nice things.”

Volunteering at Green Hive

Volunteers from all walks of life attend Green Hive’s workshops on Thursday afternoons, and use their varying skills for good.

Gillian Cummins is a music teacher who got involved with Green Hive to do something more hands-on for the environment.

She said: “I have a huge environmental passion but I wanted to do something that was feet-on-the-ground environment based, not just campaigning.

“This is very local, there’s a great can-do attitude here, despite all the problems you hear on the news you feel like we can make a difference in practical ways.

“We’re acting locally, thinking globally. We’re very much solution-based rather than just ringing our hands and thinking it’s all terrible.”

Sola Ogunyemi helps the volunteers in the workshop by showing them how to use machinery.

He said: “It’s nice knowing that you’re making a difference, but the part I didn’t know I’d enjoy as much is helping support the volunteers.

“They’re really important to all the staff here because they’re taking time out of their own days to be here. We want to cater to that as well as we can, make sure it’s a comfortable environment and that everyone enjoys it.”

‘There’s a sense of pride’

Green Hive’s work goes beyond the workshop however.

The charity has a range of e-bikes and trailers that they rent out to people in the community who might want to give them a go.

The team also work with Nairn Academy on a plastics project that encourages pupils to recycle, organise community litter pics, create starter kits for those wanting to learn to sew or grow and run an orchard.

These efforts have not gone unnoticed, and earlier this year the charity was awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service by the Duchess of Rothesay.

More recently, as part of a team of community groups, they were also awarded the Scotland Loves Local Climate Town Award for their efforts in reducing Nairn’s carbon footprint.

Manager Neil Mapes believes people enjoy working at Green Hive as it gives them a “sense of pride”, adding: “There’s a real sense of community, you’re doing something for the environment but you’re doing it at a local level.

“I think it helps the community come together more around something that can be quite despairing. A lot of people are in danger of giving up hope around the possibility of change happening.”