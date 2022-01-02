Grandmother looks forward to touring the Highlands in style with beloved pooch after scooping £30,000 and BMW on National Lottery scratchcard

A Highland grandmother has started 2022 in style after winning the jackpot on a scatchcard.

Hannah Dewar – known to everyone as Val – is still pinching herself after winning a brand-new BMW X2 and a life-changing cash sum of £30,000 on a National Lottery scratchcard just three days before Christmas.

The 79-year-old bought the ticket from Morrisons in Alness as a way of cheering herself up after a trip to the dentist.

But it was not until she got home to Tain that she scratched off the foil to discover her prizes – and even then, she nearly missed out.

‘I was just sitting there in astonishment’

She said: “I had been at the dentist that day and decided to buy myself a couple of scratch cards to cheer myself up. I remember it because I was chatting to the lady behind the counter at Morrisons who, funnily-enough, was also called Val.

“Being a few days before Christmas the shop was very busy so I decided to wait until I got home to scratch them. I live in a farmhouse with a big open fire and normally when I have scratched the cards, and if I haven’t won anything, I just throw them into the fire.

“Strangely, that day the fire wasn’t lit and boy am I glad about that. I had scratched one side and was about to scrunch it up before I realised I had missed the second side. I was just sitting there in astonishment – I had won £30,000 and a car.

“It was almost 9pm so it was too late to call anyone to tell them about the win. I had a rather sleepless night thinking about everything before I spoke to my daughter and was able to call the National Lottery in the morning.”

The 79-year-old, who has lived on a farm in the area for more than 40 years, enjoyed a quiet Christmas with her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren with a luxury dinner ordered in from a local caterer.

And although she yet to decide what to do with the money, she plans to treat herself – and not take up her grandson’s hopeful hints for a new tractor.

Touring the Highlands in style

Before the pandemic, Ms Dewar regularly explored the Highlands in her campervan, with her trusty 10-year-old collie Tess by her side.

While she admits she doesn’t really know much about cars, she has already decided white is her chosen colour for the new BMW which will be delivered imminently – and is looking forward to travelling in style with her pooch at her side.

She said: “Tess is my best friend and goes everywhere with me. I have a campervan and before the pandemic we would travel all over the Highlands. I really hope we can do this again soon, although Tess will be sitting in the lap of luxury thanks to the new BMW that we will be travelling in.”

As well as treating herself, she is looking forward to sharing the win with her two daughters.

The pensioner – who has been buying herself a scratch card every week for nine years, and plans to continue to do so – added: “I have also always loved horses so will definitely be able to spoil my two daughters with a few extra treats as well.”

There is a one in 3.72 overall chance of winning a prize on the Cars and Cash scratch card, which costs £2. Prizes range from £2 up to the top prize of £30,000 and a BMW X2.

“Since I gave up smoking in 2013 I have saved the money that I would have spent and used it to buy a few scratch cards,” Ms Dewar said.

“It was obviously the right decision as it eventually brought me good luck.”