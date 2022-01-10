Highland hospitality businesses urged to apply for government grants

Highland Council is inviting hospitality businesses that lost bookings during the festive period to apply for a grant.

The hospitality sector was hit with a large number of cancellations after the government advised groups to cancel parties and get togethers in the lead up to Christmas.

Now each business will be eligible for a grant of £4,500 or £6,800 from the Scottish Government depending on its rateable value.

Those applying must be registered as a public house, restaurant, cafe or other licensed premises which is classed as hospitality. This includes sports and social clubs, nightclubs and hotels with bars and restaurants.

The council has reached out to hospitality businesses which have previously received a grant to urge them to apply as soon as possible.

Any business that believes it should be eligible but was not contacted by Highland Council is advised to read the guidance on the government website.

Apply ‘as soon as possible’

Councillor Trish Robertson, chairwoman of the economy and infrastructure committee, said: “If the business is an eligible one, and previously received a grant from the council, we have today written direct to them and have invited them to complete a short online form if they wish to receive grant support.

“At the moment the grant scheme is open until the end of January, but we urge all businesses not to wait until then but to complete and submit the online form as soon as possible.”

“If a hospitality business does not receive a direct e-mail from us, and they think they may be eligible, they must go the Scottish Government’s Find Business Support website, read the guidance provided and follow instructions as to how they can apply.”

Further details on the hospitality government grants can be found on the Find Business Support website.