12 driving offences reported at Inverness retail parks after reports of anti-social behaviour

By Lauren Robertson
January 26, 2022, 5:33 pm Updated: January 26, 2022, 5:55 pm
Police have been patrolling at Inshes Retail Park. PIC: Google Maps
A total of 12 offences were detected by police during dedicated patrols at Inverness retail parks following complaints of anti-social behaviour.

Over 40 vehicles were stopped by police during patrols on Friday, January 21.

During the patrols, a 22-year-old male who had previously been issued with an anti-social behaviour order had his vehicle seized.

Officers also detected 12 different offences in action, including speeding in built up areas and document offences.

Two drivers were also caught committing drink driving offences, two were drug drivers and two were issued with anti-social behaviour orders.

‘Designed to reassure our communities’

These patrols were a move made by police in the area to show that they are listening to locals complaints and are committed to dealing with them.

Officers have been made aware of anti-social behaviour at Inshes retail park.

Road policing sergeant Alasdair MacKay said: “We are aware of complaints of excessive noise in the evenings from the community in relation to the Inshes retail park.

“These proactive patrols are designed to reassure our communities that we are both listening and responding to their concerns while aiming at improving road safety throughout the Highlands and Islands.

Mr MacKay highlighted young drivers, warning that action would be taken if they were found to be driving irresponsibly.

He said: “Police are aware that the majority of young drivers are law-abiding but for those who do choose to participate in anti-social behaviour, such as speeding, wheel-spinning, revving or creating a disturbance, this type of activity will not be tolerated and drivers are warned that they could face court action or having their vehicle seized.”

