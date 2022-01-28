Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Tropical turtle found far from home in the cold waters near Iona

By Ross Hempseed
January 28, 2022, 7:49 pm Updated: January 28, 2022, 8:05 pm
Picture by Jane Kindlen and Chris Sharples
Picture by Jane Kindlen and Chris Sharples

A tiny loggerhead turtle has been rescued after being discovered on the Isle of Iona, far from its normal tropical habitat.

After an Iona resident discovered the small reptile, it was race against time to get it the proper care to ensure it survived.

The Good Samaritan took the turtle on a ferry to Mull, where it was handed over to Mull Aquarium, where the marine mammal medics from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue were on hand.

The turtle, measuring just over nine inches, spent the night on Mull before being taken to the mainland via Oban where it was passed to Loch Lomond Sea Life, who will now rehabilitate it.

The turtle will be cared for at Loch Lomond Sea Life centre before going back to the tropics. Picture by Jane Kindlen and Chris Sharples.

Turtles are cold-blooded creatures however they thrive in warmer waters which Scotland is not known for.

Colder waters around Scotland are dangerous for small, weak reptiles as they can become hypothermic, malnourished and dehydrated.

Tropical turtles such as this one usually wash up on the shores of the UK after being pushed off course via the Gulf Stream due to the powerful currents.

They then struggle to navigate their way home due to the cold water affecting their health – which is why so many sadly wash up dead on the UK shores.

Those that do survive long enough to be found and reported are taken into care, and if they survive will eventually be transported to a warmer climate, like the Canary Islands.

In a post to social media, the British Divers Marine Life Rescue wrote: “Massive thank you to all parties involved, everyone really came together to help this turtle and give it the best chance of survival, we couldn’t be more grateful.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal