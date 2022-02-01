Highland hotel which counts the Queen as one of its former guests sold for undisclosed sum after going on the market for £1.8m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland hotel which counts the Queen as one of its former guests sold for undisclosed sum after going on the market for £1.8m

By Rita Campbell
February 1, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 1, 2022, 5:06 pm
A Highland hotel which is one of the oldest in Scotland has been sold for a figure believed to be in excess of £1.8 million.

The Grant Arms Hotel in Grantown counts both the present Queen and Queen Victoria amongst its previous guests.

Quite uniquely, the historic C-listed town centre building situated in The Square is home to an England-based wildlife and birdwatching club.

The 51 bedrooms are spread over four floors in the building, which dates back to 1765.

Queen Victoria and Prince Albert had an incognito stay on the night of September 4 1860, arriving by horse-drawn carriage from Balmoral Castle.

The present Queen visited during the 1960s, but didn’t stay overnight.

It has been sold by a Bird and Wildlife Watching Club (BWWC) which is based at the hotel and has its own lecture and meeting room there.

Furnished to a four-star standard, the hotel also includes a spacious bar, restaurant and lounge.

Over the years, the club successfully upgraded and refurbished the property.

The new owner is an undisclosed overseas buyer, with the Grant Arms Hotel said to be their first leisure business acquisition in Scotland and the UK.

They intend to undertake phased enhancements to the hotel that are sensitive to its historic character.

Alistair Letham, a hotel consultant with Graham + Sibbald, said: “The sale of the Grant Arms Hotel, a truly stunning town centre hotel located in the Highlands of Scotland, easily accessible to some of Scotland’s most attractive destinations, signals the continuing demand for good quality hotel businesses in popular locations.

“The business at the Grant Arms, while well established, has significant scope to develop further, capitalising on its recent 4-star status.”

As well as some beautiful scenery, the area around Grantown offers legendary hillwalking, mountaineering, skiing, golf, fishing, mountain biking and wildlife watching.

The Cairngorms have four out of the five highest mountains in the UK.

The region is also part of the world-famous Speyside Whisky Trail, and there are many internationally-renowned distilleries within close proximity of the hotel.

The sale price was not disclosed but Graham + Sibbald were inviting offers over £1,850,000 for the Grant Arms Hotel.

