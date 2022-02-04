Windows smashed and planters emptied in wrecking spree after ‘rowdy’ night in Fort William

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A “rowdy” night in Fort William led to extensive – and costly – damage in the town centre.

Police are appealing for witnesses after they found two broken windows and glass strewn over the High Street in the early hours of Thursday.

They are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The vandalism spree included windows at Nevis Bakery and the Geographer restaurant, broken glass all over the street, planters emptied and industrial bins tipped over.

The Geographer is offering a free meal for anyone who names the culprits.

Heavy duty bins were knocked over

A spokesman for the company said: “The spree began at Nevis Bakery and the destruction stretched as far as Grange Road.

“The shop windows were hit, not because someone had set out to target us or anyone else, but because there were so many glass bottles after the three bins were pushed over.

“No one wants £700 damage to their building in the middle of winter.

“But more than that, this damage put a huge strain on the council, the road sweepers and the police. The clear up operation was remarkable.

“The police have been very responsive and they have made an appeal to find out who did it.”

Another shop owner, who did not want to go on the record for fears for her business, said: “It was a rowdy night in Fort William.

“It looked as though people just went off on one, or that there was a major incident.

“Thanks to the police and the council there was a remarkable clean up job.”

Councillor Sarah Fanet, for the Fort William and Ardnamurchan ward, said: “I am shocked to hear of the appalling acts of vandalism committed in Fort William and would urge any witness or anyone who thinks they can help to contact the police.”

Officers are carrying out inquires

A police spokeswoman said: “Police in Fort William are appealing for information after they were called to reports of vandalism on High Street around 1.50am on Thursday February 3.

“Officers attended and found widespread damage including heavy-duty bins tipped over, broken glass, planters emptied and windows smashed.

“Inquiries are ongoing into this incident and officers are carrying out inquires and checking CCTV to establish more details on those responsible and trace them as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 with reference 0282 of February 3.”