Plans for replacement airfield terminal buildings in Orkney’s north isles to be considered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Plans for replacement airfield terminal buildings in Orkney’s north isles to be considered

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
February 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Orkney Council has tightened up the requirement to wear masks within the chamber
Orkney Council has tightened up the requirement to wear masks within the chamber

Orkney councillors will view plans to build new airfield terminal buildings at four of the six airfields in the county’s north isles, as the current buildings are no longer fit for purpose.

A report will go before next week’s development and infrastructure meeting, outlining plans to replace the buildings at the council-run airfields in Eday, Stronsay, Westray and Papa Westray.

The total cost is thought to be around £760,000. Each new building is estimated to cost £190,000.

The report states the buildings on the four islands are over 30 years old but continue to operate in “one of the UK’s most difficult environments.”

The new buildings are needed “in order to ensure the safe and resilient operation of the airfield infrastructure.”

These current buildings have combined waiting and watch rooms. This means, in the event of an emergency, the public would share the same room as the emergency personnel handling the situation.

The report says this could “compromise confidentiality” and “degrade the emergency response.”

A floor plan for the proposed replacement terminal buildings, attached to a report to be discussed by councillors next week

Other problems include restricted views of the airfields, lack of toilets for those with mobility issues, not having enough space to accommodate Covid-19 social distancing restrictions.

There is also said to be a lack of electric vehicle charging.

At the moment, IT cannot be installed at the airfield because their offices share access with the public.

Orkney airfields face operating in one of the UK’s most difficult environments

A lack of washing and showering facilities for firefighters means there are risks around dealing with contaminates or hazardous materials.

The plans going committee next week are still at an early stage. If approved at next Tuesday’s meeting, more detailed plans will be shown to the council’s policy and resources committee.

Councillors will also view options to do nothing about the situation or spend £94,000 refurbishing and extending the current buildings.

The council previously told the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) that it would upgrade the airfields. This commitment was part of the North Isles Airfield Strategy approved by the council in July 2019.

New terminal buildings, which meet CAA requirements, have already been built at the airfields in North Ronaldsay and Sanday.

Aside from operating in harsh weather and low light, the airfields use hard core and grass without back up facilities.

In 2018 the small airfields competed against much larger airfields for the Airport of the Year Award at the Scottish Transport Awards.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]