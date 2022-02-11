Rest and Be Thankful to close overnight amid forecasts for heavy rain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rest and Be Thankful to close overnight amid forecasts for heavy rain

By Ellie Milne
February 11, 2022, 5:08 pm Updated: February 11, 2022, 5:20 pm
The new project will see an additional catch-pit constructed on A83 Rest and Be Thankful road.
The A83 will be closed at the Rest and Be Thankful with motorists diverted onto the Old Military Road

The Rest and Be Thankful will be closed overnight due to safety concerns with heavy rain forecast.

Motorists travelling through Glen Croe from 8pm tonight will be diverted to the Old Military Road where a convoy system will be in place.

The area will be checked in the morning to decide if the A83 Tarbet to Campbeltown road is safe to fully re-open.

A convoy system has already been in place for a few days at the Rest and Be Thankful as a precautionary measure.

With more bad weather forecast and hillside saturation levels increasing, Bear Scotland felt tonight’s closure – which might last the full weekend – would be the safest option.

The Met Office has said heavy rain will begin in the early evening with a 95% chance of rainfall throughout the night. It is expected to continue on Saturday before turning to light showers at lunchtime on Sunday.

Risk of landslides

The Rest and Be Thankful is notorious for landslides and is often closed when bad weather is forecast to ensure the safety of road users.

Work to strengthen the landslide mitigation measures in the area are continuing, with a new roadside debris catch-pit currently being constructed.

Road works on the A83 where the landslides have occurred.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “We’re putting road user safety first and diverting all traffic to use the Old Military Road from 8pm this evening as a safety precaution due to forecast heavy rainfall overnight and increasing saturation levels on the hillside.

“We have teams closely monitoring conditions in the area as well as the hillside above the A83, and we’ll assess the situation on Saturday morning with a view to re-opening the trunk road under convoy operation.

“However, with heavy rainfall expected throughout much of the weekend, it is likely that further use of the Old Military Road will be required, particularly at night, and the local diversion route will be retained in a state of readiness during this period.

“As ever, we thank all road users and the local community for their patience in advance while we continue with our work to address the Rest and Be Thankful.”

Further road closures

On Sunday, the A83 will be closed at Arrochar so emergency repairs can be carried out by Scottish Water.

A diversion will be in place via the A82, A85 and A819 from 9pm on Sunday until 6am on Monday.

Bear Scotland asks that road users utilise the latest travel advice available from Traffic Scotland.

