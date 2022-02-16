Seven north of Scotland councils leaders pen letter to UK Energy Minister over escalating energy costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Seven north of Scotland councils leaders pen letter to UK Energy Minister over escalating energy costs

By Ross Hempseed
February 16, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 16, 2022, 7:17 pm
energy costs
The cost of living as a whole has risen significantly over the past few months in the UK.

Seven council leaders across the north have joined together to sign a letter to UK Energy Minister urging action over escalating energy costs.

Leaders from Highland Council, Moray Council, Argyll and Bute Council, Western Isles Council, Orkney Council, Shetland Council  and North Ayrshire Council have expressed deep concern about the rising energy costs and the impact on local communities.

Together, the authorities represent the whole of the Highland and islands region.

They are calling on the UK Government to replace the current electricity distribution system and share the cost of energy distribution across the UK.

The cost of living in the UK has risen significantly as the nation begins to recover from Covid-19.

Also, tensions between Nato and Russia have exacerbated the energy crisis, pushing prices up with fuel reaching a near all-time high.

A recent survey conducted by Citizens Advice found that one in three Scots were already struggling to meet their energy costs.

‘Bills hitting the poorest in our communities’

This is before the expected price hike on April 1, which will cost the average Scot an extra £2,000 a year.

In the letter addressed to Kwasi Kwarteng MP, the leaders showed a united front in highlighting that the region is a net exporter of energy to other areas in the UK.

They also highlight that any action taken to remedy the situation would “make a real statement that the UK Government ‘s Levelling Up agenda is making a meaningful difference to communities in the most remote and rural parts of the UK”.

Highland Council leader, Margaret Davidson was among the seven council leaders who is urging the UK Government to take action.

The joint letter said: “As regional leaders for the Highland and Islands we felt the seriousness of the current energy cost crisis merited us making a joint approach to UK Government we also copied in all of our Highlands and Islands MSPs so that they too appreciate the seriousness of where we are.

“While we welcome the support the chancellor announced and has sent to devolved nations, The current charging regime for bills is unfair and is hitting the poorest in our communities most of all.

“Charging for electricity penalises the north as there are no universal charges and we pay more to contribute to and sustain the grid as we do not have much smaller numbers of people in the north.”

The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy was contacted for comment.

