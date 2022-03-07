Lews Castle College at University of the Highlands and Islands to change name

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The University of the Highlands and Islands’ Lews Castle College will change its name next month, to “better represent” its geographical reach beyond Lewis.

The college will be known as UHI Outer Hebrides after a consultation of staff, students and other stakeholders showed significant support for moving away from the name of the Stornoway landmark.

As well as the Lewis capital, the educational establishment has campuses on Barra, North Uist, Benbecula and, from August this year, South Uist.

Sue Macfarlane, the Lews Castle College Principal, said: “We are extremely proud of the history and heritage of Lews Castle College, but we have not operated from the castle for decades and it often causes confusion among those engaging with us at student, business and stakeholder levels.

“It is very important we recognise the breadth and width of the Outer Hebrides and all the island communities we serve.”

She added: “We are, of course, aware that we are currently part of the Rural and Islands Colleges Merger consultation process, along with North Highland College UHI and West Highland College UHI.

“We will not know the outcome of this until into 2023 or whether a merged college will adopt a single brand or retain individual names.

“With this in mind, we have decided to go ahead with our change of name in order to create an identity that is relevant and relatable to communities in all our College locations.”