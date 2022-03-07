Lews Castle College at University of the Highlands and Islands to change name

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lews Castle College at University of the Highlands and Islands to change name

By Craig Munro
March 7, 2022, 10:27 am Updated: March 7, 2022, 10:30 am
Students outside Lews Castle College on Stornoway.
The University of the Highlands and Islands’ Lews Castle College will change its name next month, to “better represent” its geographical reach beyond Lewis.

The college will be known as UHI Outer Hebrides after a consultation of staff, students and other stakeholders showed significant support for moving away from the name of the Stornoway landmark.

As well as the Lewis capital, the educational establishment has campuses on Barra, North Uist, Benbecula and, from August this year, South Uist.

Sue Macfarlane, the Lews Castle College Principal, said: “We are extremely proud of the history and heritage of Lews Castle College, but we have not operated from the castle for decades and it often causes confusion among those engaging with us at student, business and stakeholder levels.

“It is very important we recognise the breadth and width of the Outer Hebrides and all the island communities we serve.”

Lews Castle in its own grounds in Stornoway. Picture by Sandy McCook

She added: “We are, of course, aware that we are currently part of the Rural and Islands Colleges Merger consultation process, along with North Highland College UHI and West Highland College UHI.

“We will not know the outcome of this until into 2023 or whether a merged college will adopt a single brand or retain individual names.

“With this in mind, we have decided to go ahead with our change of name in order to create an identity that is relevant and relatable to communities in all our College locations.”

