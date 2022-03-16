Pensioner who died in Highland house fire is named

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 78-year-old man who died in a house fire in Caithness on Monday has been named by his family.

Donald Connor died after the house he lived in at Fountain Square at Haster, Wick, caught fire around lunchtime.

A police spokesman said Mr Connor was the only occupant at the time and his body was found within the property.

He said: “There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”