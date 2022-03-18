Essential visiting only as Covid closes two hospital wards in Wick

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caithness General Hospital is experiencing an outbreak of Covid-19 in two hospital wards.

Both Bignold and Rosebank wards in the Wick hospital are now closed to new admissions.

The hospital has created additional space within the hospital for non-positive Covid-19 patients.

‘We also have high levels of staff sickness’

Mike Hayward, NHS Highland’s deputy chief officer for acute services, said: “We have taken measures to ensure we are able to continue to admit acute patients to the hospital by opening additional space within Caithness General Hospital and closing both Bignold and Rosebank wards due to outbreaks of Covid-19.

“We also have a high level of staff sickness within the hospital and wider community.

“These measures have not been taken lightly, however they will give us the best chance of containing the spread of Covid-19 and allow us to care for all of the patients in the hospital.

“Unfortunately, we have also placed the hospital into essential visiting only.

“If your visit is essential, please contact the ward your relative or loved one is in, and the staff will support you with arrangements.

“We recognise these arrangements are not ideal and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. These measures will be reviewed on a regular basis.”