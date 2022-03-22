Fire crews tackle wildfire north of Lochaline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crews have spent more than six hours fighting a wildfire near a Highlands village.

The blaze broke out on the A884 Strontain to Lochaline road, situated at the mouth of Loch Aline.

Fire crews received the call at around 12pm and attended with two appliances.

They used fire beaters and knapsack sprayers to tackle the fire which covered around 80 to 90 acres.

The stop message came in just after 6.30pm and one appliance remains at the scene.