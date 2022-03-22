The Archie Foundation announce return of Dunrobin Castle charity abseil

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Archie Foundation has announced the return of their popular abseiling challenge.

The charity will be hosting its abseiling event at Dunrobin Castle on May 7.

The event was last held at the Golspie-based landmark in 2019 raising more than £33,000 for sick children.

Thrill-seekers will climb to the castle’s highest tower before cascading down more than 40 metres.

Officials hope the event will help bolster their funds after losing 67% of their fundraising income during the pandemic.

Karen Mangan, regional fundraising officer for The Archie Foundation, Highlands said: “It’s fantastic to be able to run this event again, it has been three years since our last abseil at this fairytale stately home.

“As with all charities the pandemic has severely affected us, we saw a decrease of 67% in our fundraising income.

“We are very excited to be hosting this unique event and I look forward to meeting those brave enough to undertake the challenge.”

The event is open to individuals over the age of 16 with a maximum weight limit of 18 stone.

Individuals can sign up for the challenge at a cost of £25.

Charity officials are eager for each individual to raise a minimum of £100 in donations.

All money raised from this event will go towards Archie’s continued support of sick children and their families across the north.

Each participant will receive an Archie t-shirt to wear and a goodie bag on the day, whilst being offered a free tour of Dunrobin Castle.

Anyone interested in taking on the challenge can register on the charity’s website.