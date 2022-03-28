Inverness College UHI to UHI Inverness: What’s the big idea behind the change?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) partnership has today revealed its new visual identity.

A new logo is at the centre of the change, which combines the letters UHI with a plus sign and uses the strapline: ‘where learning means more’.

This, along with new photography and visuals used in campaigns, aims to emphasise the wide span of locations and subjects covered by the university group.

All UHI locations will now use this branding to portray a connected and recognisable brand family, including those in Shetland, the Outer Hebrides and Argyll.

The new look has been launched across UHI social media and websites after consultation with senior teams.

➕A new chapter | Caibideil ùr ➕ As our new chapter begins, we’re delighted to share our video with you! Let us know what you think in the comments below: ➕UHI: Where learning means more: http://uhi.ac.uk #ThinkUHI #Gaelic #Gàidhlig Posted by UHI on Monday, 28 March 2022

‘More accurately describes who we are’

The change also means Inverness College UHI will now be known as UHI Inverness for uniformity across the university group’s different locations.

Professor Chris O’Neil, principal of UHI Inverness, explained the slight change: “Inverness College UHI will now be known as UHI Inverness, which more accurately describes who we are, and the diverse, flexible and supported learning we offer, ranging from access level through to PhD.

“It also reflects the language our staff, students and communities have used for some time to describe us.”

Lydia Rohmer, principal and chief executive of UHI West Highland, said the rebranding would highlight the different regions covered by the group.

“We are delighted to adopt this new visual identity to show our connection and commitment to UHI’s tertiary partnership,” she said.

“We believe this exciting new identity will be more visible and attractive to learners in those communities and therefore strengthen our ability to offer diverse, flexible and supported learning.”