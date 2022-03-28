Inverness College UHI to UHI Inverness: What’s the big idea behind the change?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Inverness College UHI to UHI Inverness: What’s the big idea behind the change?

By Lauren Robertson
March 28, 2022, 4:52 pm Updated: March 28, 2022, 5:46 pm
Chris O’Neil, principal of UHI Inverness, with students from the university.
The University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) partnership has today revealed its new visual identity.

A new logo is at the centre of the change, which combines the letters UHI with a plus sign and uses the strapline: ‘where learning means more’.

This, along with new photography and visuals used in campaigns, aims to emphasise the wide span of locations and subjects covered by the university group.

All UHI locations will now use this branding to portray a connected and recognisable brand family, including those in Shetland, the Outer Hebrides and Argyll.

The new look has been launched across UHI social media and websites after consultation with senior teams.

‘More accurately describes who we are’

The change also means Inverness College UHI will now be known as UHI Inverness for uniformity across the university group’s different locations.

Professor Chris O’Neil, principal of UHI Inverness, explained the slight change: “Inverness College UHI will now be known as UHI Inverness, which more accurately describes who we are, and the diverse, flexible and supported learning we offer, ranging from access level through to PhD.

“It also reflects the language our staff, students and communities have used for some time to describe us.”

New visuals for UHI West Highland.

Lydia Rohmer, principal and chief executive of UHI West Highland, said the rebranding would highlight the different regions covered by the group.

“We are delighted to adopt this new visual identity to show our connection and commitment to UHI’s tertiary partnership,” she said.

“We believe this exciting new identity will be more visible and attractive to learners in those communities and therefore strengthen our ability to offer diverse, flexible and supported learning.”

