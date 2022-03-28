Search ongoing for missing hillwalker Finn Creaney three days after disappearance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A multi-agency search for hillwalker Finn Creaney is continuing three days after the 32-year-old was last seen beginning a hike in Sutherland.

Mr Creaney, from the Tain area, was dropped off at the Loch Naver on the B873 public road, at 2.15pm on March 25.

He had been planning to walk around the loch and south towards Golspie, where his vehicle was parked.

He is 5ft 11in tall and slim, with a light complexion and freckles on his arms and nose. He has long brown hair that reaches to his lower back and a short, full beard.

When he was last seen, Mr Creaney was wearing a black T-shirt, a brown leather jacket which goes down to his knees, dark trousers and brown waterproof boots. He was also carrying a green rucksack.

Disappearance ‘out of character’

Assynt Mountain Rescue Team and the coastguard helicopter are assisting police with their search.

Sergeant Mike Gallie, of Easter Ross and Sutherland Policing Team, said: “We are growingly increasingly concerned for Finn as this is out of character for him.

“I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen Finn or spoken to him at any time since he was last seen in the area to get in touch with officer.”

Anyone who has information that could assist with the search is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 0912 of March 28.