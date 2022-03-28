Search ongoing for missing hillwalker Finn Creaney three days after disappearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Search ongoing for missing hillwalker Finn Creaney three days after disappearance

By Craig Munro
March 28, 2022, 9:47 pm
Finn Creaney.
Finn Creaney.

A multi-agency search for hillwalker Finn Creaney is continuing three days after the 32-year-old was last seen beginning a hike in Sutherland.

Mr Creaney, from the Tain area, was dropped off at the Loch Naver on the B873 public road,  at 2.15pm on March 25.

He had been planning to walk around the loch and south towards Golspie, where his vehicle was parked.

He is 5ft 11in tall and slim, with a light complexion and freckles on his arms and nose. He has long brown hair that reaches to his lower back and a short, full beard.

When he was last seen, Mr Creaney was wearing a black T-shirt, a brown leather jacket which goes down to his knees, dark trousers and brown waterproof boots. He was also carrying a green rucksack.

Disappearance ‘out of character’

Assynt Mountain Rescue Team and the coastguard helicopter are assisting police with their search.

Sergeant Mike Gallie, of Easter Ross and Sutherland Policing Team, said: “We are growingly increasingly concerned for Finn as this is out of character for him.

“I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen Finn or spoken to him at any time since he was last seen in the area to get in touch with officer.”

Anyone who has information that could assist with the search is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 0912 of March 28.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal