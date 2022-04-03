IN FULL: Here are the 46 people hoping to become councillors in the Western Isles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
IN FULL: Here are the 46 people hoping to become councillors in the Western Isles

By Rita Campbell
April 3, 2022, 6:00 am
The list of candidates for Western Isles Council.
A list of 46 candidates hoping to become councillors in the Western Isles has been revealed.

Of the 11 wards in the Comhairle nan Eilean Siar area, three are uncontested and a total of four councillors have already been appointed.

Independent Kenneth John MacLean has been elected to Ward 1, Barra and Vatersay.

Ward 6, Uig and Carloway, is to be represented by Ranald (Alasdair) Fraser, a Scottish Conservative and Unionist who keeps his seat.

In Ward 11, which covers the Point district in Lewis, existing Independent councillors Norrie MacDonald and Finlay Stewart have been re-elected.

Their former colleague in the ward, Alasdair MacLeod, is not seeking re-election.

Of the local politicians seeking election 34 are Independents, nine SNP, one Conservative, one Green and one Alba.

The election takes place on May 5.

The List

Ward 1: Barraigh agus Bhatarsaigh (Barra and Vatersay)

  • Kenneth John MacLean (elected), Independent

Ward 2: Uibhist A Deas, Èirisgeigh Agus Beinn Na Faoghla (South Uist, Eriskay and Benbecula)

  • Roddy Mackay, Greens
  • Iain Murdoch MacLeod, Independent
  • Calum MacMillan (incumbent), Alba
  • Iain Archie MacNeil (incumbent), Independent
  • Donnie Steele, Indpendent
  • Paul Francis Steele (incumbent), Independent
  • Susan Thomson, SNP
  • Andrew Veitch Walker, Independent

Ward 3: Uibhist A Tuath (North Uist)

  • Kenny Barker, Conservative
  • Mustapha Hocine, Independent
  • Uisdean Robertson (incumbent), Independent

Ward 4: Na Heradh (Harris)

  • Paul Finegan (incumbent), Independent
  • Grant Fulton (incumbent), Independent
  • John Graham Mitchell, SNP

Ward 5: Sgìre Nan Loch (Lochs)

  • Annie MacDonald, Independent
  • Robert MacKenzie, Independent
  • Angus Morrison (incumbent), Independent
  • Norman Smith, SNP

Ward 6: Sgir Uige Agus Carlabhagh (Uig and Carloway)

  • Ranald Fraser (incumbent), Conservative

Ward 7: An Taobh Siar Agus Nis (Westside and Ness)

  • Donald John MacLeod, Independent
  • Finlay John MacLeod, SNP
  • John Norman MacLeod, Independent
  • Kenny MacLeod (incumbent), SNP
  • Donald MacSween, Independent
  • Dorothy Morrison, Independent

Ward 8: Loch A Tuath (Broadbay)

  • Donald Finlayson Crichton (incumbent), Independent
  • John MacIver (incumbent), SNP
  • Calum MacLean (incumbent), Independent
  • Hazel Mansfield, Independent
  • Catriona Murray, Independent

Ward 9: Steòrnabhagh A Tuath (Stornoway North)

  • Tracey Dinner, Independent
  • Iain MacLean MacAuley (incumbent), Independent
  • Malcolm Kenneth MacDonald, Independent
  • Duncan MacInnnes, Independent
  • Calum Barney MacKay, Independent
  • John Murdo MacMillan, Independent
  • Maxi MacNeil, Independent
  • Willie MacRae, Independent
  • Malcolm Ivor MacTaggart, Independent
  • Gordon Murray (incumbent), SNP

Ward 10: Steòrnabhagh A Deas (Stornoway South)

  • Frank Stephen Burns, Independent
  • Archie MacDonald, Independent
  • Rae MacKenzie (incumbent), SNP
  • Callum Ian MacMillan, Independent
  • Angus McCormack (incumbent), Independent
  • Frances Murray, SNP
  • George Murray, Independent

Ward 11: Sgire An Rubha (Point)

  • Norrie Tomsh MacDonald (incumbent), Independent
  • Finlay MacKenzie Stewart (incumbent), Independent

