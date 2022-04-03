IN FULL: Here are the 46 people hoping to become councillors in the Western Isles

A list of 46 candidates hoping to become councillors in the Western Isles has been revealed.
Of the 11 wards in the Comhairle nan Eilean Siar area, three are uncontested and a total of four councillors have already been appointed.
Independent Kenneth John MacLean has been elected to Ward 1, Barra and Vatersay.
Ward 6, Uig and Carloway, is to be represented by Ranald (Alasdair) Fraser, a Scottish Conservative and Unionist who keeps his seat.
In Ward 11, which covers the Point district in Lewis, existing Independent councillors Norrie MacDonald and Finlay Stewart have been re-elected.
Their former colleague in the ward, Alasdair MacLeod, is not seeking re-election.
Of the local politicians seeking election 34 are Independents, nine SNP, one Conservative, one Green and one Alba.
The election takes place on May 5.
The List
Ward 1: Barraigh agus Bhatarsaigh (Barra and Vatersay)
- Kenneth John MacLean (elected), Independent
Ward 2: Uibhist A Deas, Èirisgeigh Agus Beinn Na Faoghla (South Uist, Eriskay and Benbecula)
- Roddy Mackay, Greens
- Iain Murdoch MacLeod, Independent
- Calum MacMillan (incumbent), Alba
- Iain Archie MacNeil (incumbent), Independent
- Donnie Steele, Indpendent
- Paul Francis Steele (incumbent), Independent
- Susan Thomson, SNP
- Andrew Veitch Walker, Independent
Ward 3: Uibhist A Tuath (North Uist)
- Kenny Barker, Conservative
- Mustapha Hocine, Independent
- Uisdean Robertson (incumbent), Independent
Ward 4: Na Heradh (Harris)
- Paul Finegan (incumbent), Independent
- Grant Fulton (incumbent), Independent
- John Graham Mitchell, SNP
Ward 5: Sgìre Nan Loch (Lochs)
- Annie MacDonald, Independent
- Robert MacKenzie, Independent
- Angus Morrison (incumbent), Independent
- Norman Smith, SNP
Ward 6: Sgir Uige Agus Carlabhagh (Uig and Carloway)
- Ranald Fraser (incumbent), Conservative
Ward 7: An Taobh Siar Agus Nis (Westside and Ness)
- Donald John MacLeod, Independent
- Finlay John MacLeod, SNP
- John Norman MacLeod, Independent
- Kenny MacLeod (incumbent), SNP
- Donald MacSween, Independent
- Dorothy Morrison, Independent
Ward 8: Loch A Tuath (Broadbay)
- Donald Finlayson Crichton (incumbent), Independent
- John MacIver (incumbent), SNP
- Calum MacLean (incumbent), Independent
- Hazel Mansfield, Independent
- Catriona Murray, Independent
Ward 9: Steòrnabhagh A Tuath (Stornoway North)
- Tracey Dinner, Independent
- Iain MacLean MacAuley (incumbent), Independent
- Malcolm Kenneth MacDonald, Independent
- Duncan MacInnnes, Independent
- Calum Barney MacKay, Independent
- John Murdo MacMillan, Independent
- Maxi MacNeil, Independent
- Willie MacRae, Independent
- Malcolm Ivor MacTaggart, Independent
- Gordon Murray (incumbent), SNP
Ward 10: Steòrnabhagh A Deas (Stornoway South)
- Frank Stephen Burns, Independent
- Archie MacDonald, Independent
- Rae MacKenzie (incumbent), SNP
- Callum Ian MacMillan, Independent
- Angus McCormack (incumbent), Independent
- Frances Murray, SNP
- George Murray, Independent
Ward 11: Sgire An Rubha (Point)
- Norrie Tomsh MacDonald (incumbent), Independent
- Finlay MacKenzie Stewart (incumbent), Independent