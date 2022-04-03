IN FULL: Here are the 46 people hoping to become councillors in the Western Isles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A list of 46 candidates hoping to become councillors in the Western Isles has been revealed.

Of the 11 wards in the Comhairle nan Eilean Siar area, three are uncontested and a total of four councillors have already been appointed.

Independent Kenneth John MacLean has been elected to Ward 1, Barra and Vatersay.

Ward 6, Uig and Carloway, is to be represented by Ranald (Alasdair) Fraser, a Scottish Conservative and Unionist who keeps his seat.

In Ward 11, which covers the Point district in Lewis, existing Independent councillors Norrie MacDonald and Finlay Stewart have been re-elected.

Their former colleague in the ward, Alasdair MacLeod, is not seeking re-election.

Of the local politicians seeking election 34 are Independents, nine SNP, one Conservative, one Green and one Alba.

The election takes place on May 5.

The List

Ward 1: Barraigh agus Bhatarsaigh (Barra and Vatersay)

Kenneth John MacLean (elected), Independent

Ward 2: Uibhist A Deas, Èirisgeigh Agus Beinn Na Faoghla (South Uist, Eriskay and Benbecula)

Roddy Mackay, Greens

Iain Murdoch MacLeod, Independent

Calum MacMillan (incumbent), Alba

Iain Archie MacNeil (incumbent), Independent

Donnie Steele, Indpendent

Paul Francis Steele (incumbent), Independent

Susan Thomson, SNP

Andrew Veitch Walker, Independent

Ward 3: Uibhist A Tuath (North Uist)

Kenny Barker, Conservative

Mustapha Hocine, Independent

Uisdean Robertson (incumbent), Independent

Ward 4: Na Heradh (Harris)

Paul Finegan (incumbent), Independent

Grant Fulton (incumbent), Independent

John Graham Mitchell, SNP

Ward 5: Sgìre Nan Loch (Lochs)

Annie MacDonald, Independent

Robert MacKenzie, Independent

Angus Morrison (incumbent), Independent

Norman Smith, SNP

Ward 6: Sgir Uige Agus Carlabhagh (Uig and Carloway)

Ranald Fraser (incumbent), Conservative

Ward 7: An Taobh Siar Agus Nis (Westside and Ness)

Donald John MacLeod, Independent

Finlay John MacLeod, SNP

John Norman MacLeod, Independent

Kenny MacLeod (incumbent), SNP

Donald MacSween, Independent

Dorothy Morrison, Independent

Ward 8: Loch A Tuath (Broadbay)

Donald Finlayson Crichton (incumbent), Independent

John MacIver (incumbent), SNP

Calum MacLean (incumbent), Independent

Hazel Mansfield, Independent

Catriona Murray, Independent

Ward 9: Steòrnabhagh A Tuath (Stornoway North)

Tracey Dinner, Independent

Iain MacLean MacAuley (incumbent), Independent

Malcolm Kenneth MacDonald, Independent

Duncan MacInnnes, Independent

Calum Barney MacKay, Independent

John Murdo MacMillan, Independent

Maxi MacNeil, Independent

Willie MacRae, Independent

Malcolm Ivor MacTaggart, Independent

Gordon Murray (incumbent), SNP

Ward 10: Steòrnabhagh A Deas (Stornoway South)

Frank Stephen Burns, Independent

Archie MacDonald, Independent

Rae MacKenzie (incumbent), SNP

Callum Ian MacMillan, Independent

Angus McCormack (incumbent), Independent

Frances Murray, SNP

George Murray, Independent

Ward 11: Sgire An Rubha (Point)

Norrie Tomsh MacDonald (incumbent), Independent

Finlay MacKenzie Stewart (incumbent), Independent