Four fire crews fought open fire in Oban for nearly three hours

Firefighters battled to extinguish an open fire near Soroba in Oban on Saturday.

A call was received around 6.15pm on Saturday evening of a blaze above Nant Drive.

Four appliances from Oban, Inveraray, Lochgilphead and Appin drove to the scene of the open fire.

Beaters were used to fight the blaze that was on two fronts, each measuring 50 square metres. The fire was prevented from getting close to the houses nearby.

Fire crews fought the blaze for nearly three hours. The last appliance left the scene at around 8.45pm.