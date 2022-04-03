Four fire crews fought open fire in Oban for nearly three hours By Lottie Hood April 3, 2022, 3:40 pm Updated: April 3, 2022, 5:10 pm A number of fire appliances attended an open fire in Oban on Saturday evening. Picture by Kevin McGlynn. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Firefighters battled to extinguish an open fire near Soroba in Oban on Saturday. A call was received around 6.15pm on Saturday evening of a blaze above Nant Drive. Four appliances from Oban, Inveraray, Lochgilphead and Appin drove to the scene of the open fire. Beaters were used to fight the blaze that was on two fronts, each measuring 50 square metres. The fire was prevented from getting close to the houses nearby. Fire crews fought the blaze for nearly three hours. The last appliance left the scene at around 8.45pm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Fire crews spent six hours tackling blaze at wood processing plant following an explosion Fire crews battle 50-acre wildfire on Carn Mor Fire crews return to the scene of wildfire in centre of Lewis Fire teams tackle 250 metre-wide blaze on Lewis hillside