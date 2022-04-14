Two injured people airlifted to safety off the Shetland coast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people have been rescued after coastguard teams were called to two separate medical incidents off the Shetland coast.

Shetland Coastguard received reports of an injured person on a large vessel located 101 nautical miles away from Sumburgh at around 1.45am.

They were later informed of another person who had fallen ill on an oil platform in the same area.

The Coastguard’s rescue R900 helicopter was sent out to take the two people to dry land, where they can be transferred to hospital for treatment.

They have been airlifted to Tingwall airport in Shetland. Their condition is currently unknown.

A spokesman for Shetland coastguards said: “We received a call about an injured person on a large vessel 101 nautical miles away from Sumburgh at around 1.45am.

“We were then informed of another incident about another person who had fallen ill on an oil platform at around 3.10am.

“An R900 helicopter was sent to pick up the two injured people and take them to the airport where they can be transferred to hospital by ambulance.”