Firefighters called to fire at Dalneigh playing fields in Inverness By Michelle Henderson April 17, 2022, 9:13 am Updated: April 17, 2022, 12:15 pm One fire crew from Inverness attended the incident. Firefighters were called to the Dalneigh area in Inverness following reports of a fire in the open. The incident happened at the local playing fields shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday. One crew from Inverness attended the scene. The alarm was raised around 7.34pm. Firefighters extinguished the flames in a matter of moments, deploying the use of knapsacks. The stop message was received at 7.52pm.